Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, and in addition to the chance to score some no-cost titles, the day is usually marked by fun events, including the ninth annual celebration in downtown Lawrenceville. Each year, it attracts dedicated fans of the genre, those who are comic curious, cosplayers, fans of fantasy and more.

The free day of fandom fun, with the theme “Together, We Create,” will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St. It’s sponsored by the city and Galactic Quest, a downtown comic book shop. During the event, guests are invited to embark on a comic quest throughout downtown Lawrenceville to find the designated free comics. They include popular universes such as the Amazing Spider-Man, Archie, Star Wars and Transformers.