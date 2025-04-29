Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, and in addition to the chance to score some no-cost titles, the day is usually marked by fun events, including the ninth annual celebration in downtown Lawrenceville. Each year, it attracts dedicated fans of the genre, those who are comic curious, cosplayers, fans of fantasy and more.
The free day of fandom fun, with the theme “Together, We Create,” will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St. It’s sponsored by the city and Galactic Quest, a downtown comic book shop. During the event, guests are invited to embark on a comic quest throughout downtown Lawrenceville to find the designated free comics. They include popular universes such as the Amazing Spider-Man, Archie, Star Wars and Transformers.
Credit: Photo courtesy of downtownlawrencevillega.com
Credit: Photo courtesy of downtownlawrencevillega.com
Feel free to cosplay as your favorite character, and, if you’d like to show off your costumed creation, you can enter a contest with prizes, including Anime Weekend Atlanta 2025 passes and a MomoCon Badge. Entrants are judged on their ability to embody a character through their costume and performance, and attendees are invited to watch them show off their creations on stage.
Interactive workshops will cover comic creation, game development, cosplay and storytelling, and panels — including one hosted by Bob Carter, who has voiced Shao Kahn, Sig Curtis and Balrog, among other characters — will help promote knowledge and fandom. You’ll also be able to shop at a makers market where vendors will be selling character-inspired merchandise.
To preview what comics you may find on Free Comic Book Day, visit freecomicbookday.com/catalog. For more about Lawrenceville’s event: 678-407-6653, downtownlawrencevillega.com.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: A Small Place Books
Black women-led bookstores host first Black Girl Book Fair in Decatur
Seven Black-women-owned bookstores host first-ever Black Girl Book Fair to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday.
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Check out these 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.
WABE names replacement show for Lois Reitzes, retiring after 46 years
WABE will launch "The City Lights Collective" weekday show this summer with hosts Kim Drobes and Jon Goode, replacing "City Lights with Lois Reitzes," who is retiring in June.
Featured
Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC
Keisha Lance Bottoms takes formal step toward running for Georgia governor
Her filing adds clarity to a Democratic field to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp that’s just beginning to take shape.
BlackRock invests $1 million in Georgia workforce training
A two-year grant from the BlackRock Foundation will go to Georgia's technical schools to increase workforce training.
Weekend reflections: Jeff Ulbrich’s negligence leads to latest Falcons fiasco
Also: Sound plan for rookie pass rushers, bad Braves bullpen, joyless Atlanta United