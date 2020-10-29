It’s finally Halloween: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Fall Festival of Fun. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta. cobbcounty.org.

This year’s Fall Festival of Fun will be a drive-thru event, so wear a costume and bring a bag to collect goodies at each station. Fun characters will be located throughout the park.

Tire Fire vs. The Ain’t Sisters – Halloween Fright Night. 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. $20. The Hunt House, 1127 White Circle NW, Marietta. 770-396-5361. https://hunthousemarietta.com/.

Man Down will kick off the evening with music alongside a family-friendly Rotten Easter Egg Hunt. Afterward, Tire Fire and The Ain’t Sisters will perform.

Xfinity Movie Series. 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. facebook.com.

Bring blankets or lawn chairs and watch “Minions” on the Green at The Battery.

DeKalb

Autumn Botanicals. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. $37 per person. Painting with a Twist, 4512-A Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-676-9524. paintingwithatwist.com.

Have a fun afternoon out and create some home décor by painting autumn botanicals on a 10x30-inch canvas.

At-Home Planetarium Show. 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. presented by Fernbank Science Center. 678-874-7102. https://www.facebook.com.

Watch “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with special guest executive producer Dr. Michael Barnett of the Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory.

Caffeine and Octane. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 404-551-4454. https://www.facebook.com.

Admire vintage, muscle, high-performance and exotic cars as enthusiasts display their vehicles.

Fright Night. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. $21.95 for event, $28.95 for event plus Forest Night Walk. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Have fun at Fernbank’s Halloween event with music, a costume contest and more. This event is for guests age 21 and older.

North Fulton

Trunk or Treat. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Free. Pontoon Brewing, 8601 Dunwoody Place Building 500, Suite 500, Sandy Springs. pontoonbrewing.com.

Score some candy at this socially distanced Trunk or Treat evening with pre-packaged bags of candy.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest with Unexpected Pooch. noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Chiringa, 34 S. Main St., Alpharetta. https://www.facebook.com.

Dress up your pooch for a chance to win a Chiringa gift card and prizes. Josh Jeffords will perform live music on the patio.

Halloween Crafts & Treats. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. $10 for Alpharetta residents, $15 for non-residents. Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta. https://www.facebook.com.

Enjoy a spooky crafting time, Halloween-themed stories, videos, music and treats with your kids age 12 and under.

Guided Hike. 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. $5. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. calendarwiz.com.

Take a hike at Autrey Mill, where you’ll loop around down to the creek and explore the natural environment.

Gwinnett

Glow Fest. 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Free, but pre-registration requested. Influencers Church Gwinnett, 2838 Duluth Hwy., Duluth. influencersgwinnett.churchcenter.com.

Bring the family to enter a glow-in-the-dark black light world with candy and treat stands, prizes, glow face painting, inflatables, a costume contest and more.

Halloween at the Hudgens Movie Night. 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. $5 plus fees for members and $8 plus fees for non-members. Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway #300, Duluth. 770-623-6002, ext. 214. eventbrite.com.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers and watch “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on a large inflatable screen. Masks and social distancing are required, and food trucks will be on site.

“Drive-By” Trick or Treat. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Enter off of Clover Street and circle City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville. snellville.org.

The Snellville Police Department is hosting a drive-by trick or treat where you can collect candy at various stations.

Sports on the Screen. noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Town Center, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Bring your own cooler to tailgate and watch the UGA vs. Kentucky game. Masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing is required.