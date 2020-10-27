Socially distant trick-or-treating coming to Alpharetta City Center

Families who wish to get back to a sense of normalcy while celebrating Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic will have less to worry about at Alpharetta City Center this weekend.
The downtown mixed-use development is hosting Halloween at Alpharetta City Center Saturday, Oct. 31 and organizers are inviting residents to join the fun.
“Calling all ghouls and goblins, princesses and superheroes! Alpharetta City Center is inviting the Alpharetta community to don your favorite Halloween costume and join us for a socially distant trick-or-treating experience,” read the event description.
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., locally-owned shops and eateries will make the spooky holiday come to life throughout the property. Candy and goodies will be given to trick-or-treaters outside their individual storefronts.
The event is free to attend. Space is limited, however, and guests must register ahead of time. The first 100 visitors will receive a complimentary trick-or-treat bag at check-in.
While attendees will be dressed in costume, organizers encourage masks to be worn and will provide them and hand sanitizer at check-in.
Several places within Alpharetta have launched socially-distant outdoor Halloween events this year as the pandemic continues.
Last week North Point Community Church hosted Mega Awesome Costume Party on the Lawn where guests were encouraged to wear a scary costume and were required to wear masks.
Halloween at Alpharetta City Center
2 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Alpharetta City Center
2001 Commerce Street
Alpharetta