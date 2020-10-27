X

Socially distant trick-or-treating coming to Alpharetta City Center

Guidelines for a Safe Halloween from the CDC. The guidelines are divided into three categories: lower, moderate and higher-risk activities. Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating has been classified as a “higher-risk” activity. . The CDC also advises against using Halloween masks as face covering replacements. . A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face, CDC, via statement. The use of judgement-clouding alcohol and drugs are also in the category, as they can “increase risky behaviors.”. The CDC outlined “safer, alternative ways” to celebrate in its “lower-risk activities” category. . The public agency suggests carving pumpkins with members of your household or organizing a virtual costume contest. . Another suggestion is to have a "scary movie night" with people in your household

Alpharetta | 25 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Families who wish to get back to a sense of normalcy while celebrating Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic will have less to worry about at Alpharetta City Center this weekend.

The downtown mixed-use development is hosting Halloween at Alpharetta City Center Saturday, Oct. 31 and organizers are inviting residents to join the fun.

“Calling all ghouls and goblins, princesses and superheroes! Alpharetta City Center is inviting the Alpharetta community to don your favorite Halloween costume and join us for a socially distant trick-or-treating experience,” read the event description.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., locally-owned shops and eateries will make the spooky holiday come to life throughout the property. Candy and goodies will be given to trick-or-treaters outside their individual storefronts.

The event is free to attend. Space is limited, however, and guests must register ahead of time. The first 100 visitors will receive a complimentary trick-or-treat bag at check-in.

While attendees will be dressed in costume, organizers encourage masks to be worn and will provide them and hand sanitizer at check-in.

Several places within Alpharetta have launched socially-distant outdoor Halloween events this year as the pandemic continues.

Last week North Point Community Church hosted Mega Awesome Costume Party on the Lawn where guests were encouraged to wear a scary costume and were required to wear masks.

Halloween at Alpharetta City Center

2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Alpharetta City Center

2001 Commerce Street

Alpharetta

