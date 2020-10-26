Duluth funeral home to host Halloween-themed drive-in theater screening

“If you are a current ticket holder for either of those events and you have not confirmed your reservation with our events team yet, please send them an email at events@duluthga.net by the end of the day Monday or your ticket will be canceled,” the city said on Facebook Monday after informing followers to turn on notifications for registration.

Reservations are required for the event and the link to reserve your free spot will be posted on the Facebook event page and on the City of Duluth’s main Facebook page. The city also asks potential guests to be kind to other moviegoers and by only securing a spot if they’re certain they’ll attend and will view the entire film.

“If you reserve a spot and do not attend the event, you will not be able to reserve a spot at any future events this season,” organizers said.

The rescheduling of “Beetlejuice” also coincides with a reschedule of a screening of the 2019 animated movie “The Addams Family.”

Drive-In Theatre featuring Beetlejuice (PG)

9:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory

3088 Duluth Highway

Duluth