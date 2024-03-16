Things to Do

How to live your best spring in Atlanta

Under flowering trees, Susan and Mark Jacobson take a stroll on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at Azalea Park located in the 200 block of Azalea Drive in Roswell. Winter is giving way to Spring. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Under flowering trees, Susan and Mark Jacobson take a stroll on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at Azalea Park located in the 200 block of Azalea Drive in Roswell. Winter is giving way to Spring. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
First came the daffodils, followed too soon by the pollen. And frost in the morning followed by shirt-sleeve weather after lunch. It’s nearly Spring in Atlanta.

The change of seasons comes with new routines. Here are some articles to help make the most of the new season.

Out with the old: A fresh approach to using up winter produce

Eating seasonally during the winter months, when the produce doesn’t seem as vibrant as the rest of the year, can feel challenging. But bright beautiful produce, like citrus, winter greens and root vegetables are available to help you elevate your menus. These recipes were created using the grocery store circulars to see what produce was on sale, which is a great trick to get an idea of what’s in season. Read more.

Be proactive about seasonal allergies

Affectionately known as a “city in the forest,” Atlanta’s lush green canopy also makes this metropolis notorious for high pollen counts — especially in the spring when tree pollen peaks. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution connected with Dr. Lily Hwang of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma to talk about what’s causing the widespread allergy misery these days. She offered steps and strategies to help reduce symptoms. Read more

Mark your calendar for these Spring festivals

Spring is the time for neighborhoods to dust off the winter blahs and celebrate with local bands, food trucks, artists, parades, home tours and kids zones. Popular ones intown include the eclectic Inman Park Festival with its wacky parade, and Little 5 Fest that is true to the neighborhood counterculture vibe. It’s also a time for big music festivals, including the SweetWater 420 and the Atlanta Jazz Festival. Read more.

Find more ideas

Explore more local tips for Spring in Food and Dining, Things to Do, and Health and Wellness.

