Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta

A variety of family-friendly Easter events around Atlanta offer the perfect opportunity for everybunny to have a good time. In addition to the holiday classics — egg hunts, photos with the Easter bunny, the sunrise nondenominational worship service atop Stone Mountain — options include an exclusive children’s teatime where kiddos and grownups can dress in their Sunday finest and an event for kids with special needs.

“I believe that the Egg-stra Special Needs Egg Hunt is not just a festive occasion but a testament to our community’s inclusivity and compassion,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said. ”This event provides a joyous and safe space for individuals with special needs to partake in the cherished tradition of an Easter egg hunt, fostering a sense of belonging and unity within our diverse community.”

David Friederich, president of Barnsley Resort, said, “Easter is one of the holidays I look forward to most” at the Adairsville attraction. “Not only are the gardens and grounds in beautiful bloom but the entire weekend is a special time that brings families and loved ones together. Guests enjoy memorable experiences throughout the entire weekend — Fish Fry Friday, Breakfast with the Bunny, wooden egg painting, wine tasting and a surprise egg hunt for adults. We love being the backdrop for families to create cherished memories and traditions together throughout the weekend.”

The following ideas will help make this Easter special for families, friends and extended communities.

Credit: Kimberly Evans Credit: Kimberly Evans

Children’s tea at the Waldorf Astoria: The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will host a festive children’s teatime featuring mini confetti cakes, specialty teas and hot chocolate, an Easter egg hunt in the garden and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The event is tailored to children 12 and younger. Seating available at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 29-31. $85 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, hilton.com

Outdoor party in Peachtree Corners: Celebrate with games, crafts, photos, multiple egg hunts, a live DJ spinning tunes and a visit from the Easter Bunny to get and keep the party going at the Forum Peachtree Corners. Egg hunt for newborns to 2-year-olds, 10:30 a.m.; ages 3 to 5, 11 a.m.; ages 6 and older, 11:30 a.m. Party, 10 a.m.-noon in the North Plaza. Free. 5155 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. 770-368-8811, theforumpeachtree.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Egg hunt at Sandy Springs art festival: The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces will host an Easter Sunday egg hunt with more than 10,000 hidden Easter eggs for families to find and keep during the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza festival. Families can bring a small bag or basket to collect the eggs. A play area for children will be onsite as well as music, interactive art stations, vendors and an appearance by the Easter bunny. Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 31. Egg hunt, 2 p.m. March 31. Free. 6100 Lake Forest Drive NE, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsartsapalooza.com

Easter resort getaway: Hop over to Barnsley Resort, approximately 90 minutes northwest of Atlanta, for a festive weekend that includes breakfast with the Easter Bunny as well as a wooden Easter egg painting session for families. Visitors can participate in these events a la carte or stay throughout the holiday weekend and enjoy a fish fry, fireside concert, wine tasting, bingo and DJ party, family movie night, an Easter sunrise service, egg hunt and more. Breakfast, 8-10:30 p.m. March 30, free for children 5 and under; $22 for ages 6-11; $42 for adults. Painting, 1-3 p.m. March 30; $45 per craft. Prices for accommodations vary. 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville. 770-773-7480, barnsleyresort.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Norcross egg hunts: Kids can spring into fun by filling their baskets during two egg hunts hosted by the City of Norcross on March 30, one for everyone and another specifically for children with special needs. The latter event will be wheelchair accessible and sensory-friendly with special consideration for the visually and hearing impaired. At each event, the Easter bunny and Disney princesses will swing by for family photos. Easter egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m.; special needs egg hunt, 1 p.m. Free. Rossie Brundage Park, 350 Autry St., Norcross. norcrossga.net

Easter Saturday at Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Atlanta which will celebrate the holiday with special programming including the opportunity to create and decorate bunnies with cotton balls, participate in an egg race, learn the Bunny Hop dance and listen to a reading of “Good News, It’s Easter” by Glenys Nellist. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 30. Events are included with regular admission, $2.67-$17.95; free for children 11 months and younger. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Events in Cobb County: Jump-start the weekend on March 29 at the Annual Marietta Community Egg Hunt, hosted by the City of Marietta and Life University, featuring food, music, a kids zone, games and an egg hunt with more than 50,000 eggs. On March 30, the Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop happens at Sprayberry High School, featuring a helicopter dropping thousands of eggs, creating a rainbow of treats falling from the sky. While there, families can partake in food, games, dance as a DJ spins tunes and continue to hunt for eggs — there will be more than 90,000 of them. This event is hosted by Piedmont Church and Cobb County School District. Egg hunt, 5-9 p.m. March 29. 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. Egg drop, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30. Both events are free. 2525 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. travelcobb.org

Credit: Raftermen Credit: Raftermen

Photos and egg hunt at Avalon. Create an annual tradition of having professional family photos taken with the Easter bunny at Avalon. Photos are first-come first-serve at the concierge, with packages starting at $15. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 21-24 and March 28-29; and 8:30-6 p.m. March 30. Additionally, children can collect 10 eggs then redeem them for a bag of festive treats during the annual Hop-A-Long Easter egg hunt at Avalon’s Plaza. 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. March 30. Free. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com

Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

Sunrise service at Stone Mountain. The annual non-denominational Easter sunrise service at Stone Mountain Park will be open to everyone at the top of the mountain as well as the base on the Memorial Lawn. The service is free. Skyride lift tickets are $15 one way and $20 round trip; the walk-up trail to the top of the mountain is free. Vehicle entry to the park is $20 for a one-day permit (church vans and buses are free). Sign language interpreters will be present. Park gates open at 3 a.m.; lift, 4 a.m.; service is at 7 a.m. March 31. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690, stonemountainpark.com