A GREAT TIME WITH THE GRANDKIDS

Transportation fascination: Things to do with grandkids this week

By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
1 hour ago

Whether your grandchildren are at the auto-obsessed age or have a fondness for all things train-related, excursions that celebrate transportation are a great chance to bond. Happily, there are ample opportunities to vroom and chug along in the Atlanta area.

These activities are popular with nostalgic grandparents, too, so if you’ve had difficulty engaging a fellow grandparent with other kid-centric outings, give one of these a go.

The Southeastern Railway Museum features 35 acres of transportation history. (Courtesy Southeastern Railway Museum)

Credit: custom

icon to expand image

Credit: custom

Southeastern Railway Museum

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday March 21-23, noon-5 p.m., Sunday March 24. $18 for adults, $15 for adults 65 and up, and $12 for ages 2-12. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Hwy, Duluth.

Ride a park train that dates to 1957 and poke around railway cars from cabooses to locomotives at this classic museum. Don’t forget the camera: You’re going to want photos from every display.

The gift shop is another treat, with BRIO® trains, T-shirts, and books for young and old train buffs.

Buy advance tickets for special events here.

Fayetteville's Fun Spot America amusement park plans to expand. Courtesy Fun Spot America

Credit: Courtesy Fun Spot America

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy Fun Spot America

Bumper Kars at Fun Spot America

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday March 19-22, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday March 23-24. $7 per person/per ride; day passes starting $29.95 weekdays. Fun Spot America Atlanta, 1675 Hwy 85 North, Fayetteville.

Are certain younger members of the family anxious to take the wheel? Practice what not to do with a nostalgic bumper car ride at Fun Spot America, 12 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Fayetteville.

Note that the height requirements are 48″ to drive solo and 42″ to ride with an adult. If your aching back doesn’t allow you to participate, make sure to bring along suitable guardians.

The Fun Spot is helpful. Depending on your group’s staying power, you can opt for a single ride or go all day and ride all the available attractions with a single-day pass.

Buy day passes online for a price break.

The Blue Ridge Scenic Railway offers visitors a way to see the area on a vintage train car.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

icon to expand image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Blue Ridge Scenic Railway

Four-hour train departing 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21; 10 a.m. (4 hours) and 3 p.m. (2 hours) Friday-Sunday March 22-24. 2-hour tour starting at $30.99 for kids 2-12, $42.99 for adults, $39.99 for seniors 65+; 4-hour starting at $37.99 for kids 2-12, $54.99 for adults, $49.99 for seniors 65+, lap child free. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, 241 Depot St., Blue Ridge.

All aboard! This railway experience will thrill train fans from those who follow Thomas the Train Engine to older folks who remember those long, lonesome whistles in their hometowns.

The train departs the legacy depot in Blue Ridge and chugs 26 miles down and back along the Toccoa River.

You can opt for a two-hour trip or go all in with a four-hour ride that includes a stopover for shopping and dining in small-town McCaysville, Ga. and Copperhill, Tenn. Reservations are an absolute must.

Purchase tickets here.

Rose Kennedy
