RECIPES: A fresh approach to using up winter produce

Eating seasonally during the winter months, when the produce doesn’t seem as vibrant as the rest of the year, can feel challenging. But bright beautiful produce, like citrus, winter greens and root vegetables are available to help you elevate your menus. These recipes were created using the grocery store circulars to see what produce was on sale, which is a great trick to get an idea of what’s in season.

A warm grain bowl with sauteed greens, crispy chicken thighs and pickled onions is one of my all-time favorites because it’s so versatile. You can switch out the grains to one you prefer, use whichever you have on hand, or try something new like quinoa or bulgur wheat. The greens I use really depend on what’s in season and what’s on sale, both of which keep this dish interesting. You can use different cuts of chicken, leftover chicken breasts or rotisserie chicken, or other proteins you enjoy, in place of the chicken thighs.

I keep pickled onions on hand because they add a really nice bright counterpoint to most any dish, especially those that have fatty or soft textured ingredients. The best part of this pickled onion recipe is that I can add or substitute different vegetables for the onions, and still use the same remaining ingredients. I particularly like sliced jalapenos, which contribute a little spice.

Roasted root vegetables can get redundant, which is why it’s important to pick the right combination of vegetables and toppings, like Roasted Parsnips and Carrots with Horseradish Cream. The natural sweetness of the parsnips and carrots is brought out when they are caramelized while roasting. A mixture of pungent prepared horseradish, mayonnaise and rich cream pairs well as a topping for this easy side dish while panko breadcrumbs add crunch.

I usually associate winter desserts with holiday cakes, cookies and pies, and winter citrus as something to snack on. These recipes for orange-scented shortbread cookies and lemon curd have totally changed my view of a winter dessert. The aroma of the fresh orange zest brightens up a classic shortbread cookie recipe. Lemon juice and zest add freshness to the lemon curd, making what can only be described as a tangy buttery treat. Eating them together is what makes the shortbread and lemon curd sing.

Enjoy these dishes together or pair them with other menu favorites. You’ll find that taking a new approach with winter produce makes everyday meals taste even better.

Jennifer Hill Booker is a professional chef and the owner of Bauhaus Biergarten and Your Resident Gourmet spice line. Follow her work at chefjenniferhillbooker.com.

RECIPES

Roasted Carrots and Parsnips with Horseradish Cream

Horseradish cream adds a little heat to balance the natural sweetness of roasted carrots and parsnips, while toasted panko brings an unexpected crunch.

Warm Grain Bowl with Sauteed Greens, Crispy Chicken and Pickled Onions

Grains add great texture to a dish and the nuttiness of brown rice makes it the perfect base for this Warm Grain Bowl. I prefer Lundberg Jubilee Rice, which is a mixture of brown, red, wild and sweet short-grain rice. Cook the rice ahead and reheat with a little stock or water.

Sauteed Greens

This simple recipe highlights the flavor of your favorite winter greens and is so easy to make that it will become a weeknight staple.

Crispy Roasted Chicken Thighs

The key to crispy chicken is making sure that the skin is dry, well salted and baked in a very hot oven.

Pickled Onions

This quick pickle has layers of sweet, tangy crunch that is a refreshing counterpoint to rich dishes or those containing soft textured ingredients. The pink hue adds a terrific pop of color.

Orange-Scented Shortbread with Lemon Curd

Buttery, delicate and crisp, with just a hint of orange, this classic shortbread is something special. For a real treat, pair each serving with 1 tablespoon Lemon Curd. This cookie will become a favorite. Luckily, it’s easy to make.

You can change the look of your shortbread cookies by shaping the dough into a rectangular log.

Lemon Curd

Lemon curd is a creamy citrus jam that’s both sweet and tart. This version is simple to make, using fresh lemon juice and lemon zest for a bright flavor and aroma of winter citrus.

