Walter Reeves: Watering properly can stop lawn disease

Q: We are having a hard time with our fescue lawn. We use 12-4-8 fertilizer four times a year but no preemergent or postemergent weed control. We aim for 1 inch of water per week, watering about one hour daily. It is green and lush, but there are occasional spots where the grass turns brown and then expands into a perfect circle. Sometimes green grass grows in the center of the circle. We don’t want to lose this beautiful fescue! Jennifer Sifuentes, email

A: Sounds like you’ve done a pretty good job with your lawn. I think the problem lies with your watering. It’s good to aim for 1 inch of water per week, but it should be applied all in one day, allowing the soil to dry for six days between waterings. The circular spots are probably caused by large patch disease (formerly brown patch), which I often see in lush lawns like yours. Proper watering helps fight disease by keeping plant leaves dry as much as possible. Changing your watering may be all that’s needed to manage the disease, but applying a lawn fungicide to stop its spread will help.

Q: Have you ever tried ollas in your vegetable gardens? This is my second year using them, and I rarely have to supplement their water. Watering is more consistent this way. Julie McCraney, email