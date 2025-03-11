St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. While the big day is Monday, most of the events will happen the weekend before.
And whether you’re Irish or just here for the beer, Atlanta knows how to throw a St. Paddy’s Day party.
From lively parades and epic pub crawls to live music and even an Olympic-style showdown of drinking games, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate. So grab your green and check out the best parties and restaurant specials happening around the city.
Parties and events
Avenue Shamrock
Kick off celebrations early with live music, face painting and festive pop-up experiences at Avenue East Cobb. Perfect for families and anyone looking for a laid-back way to get in the spirit before the weekend.
6-9 p.m. Thursday. Free. 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. avenueeastcobb.com.
24th Annual St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Event
This annual event at Fado Irish Pub in Buckhead brings the community together to support kids fighting cancer by raising funds for cancer research and solidarity.
3-6 p.m. Friday. Donations only. 273 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta. stbaldricks.org.
St. Patrick’s Day Midtown Block Party
Midtown is bringing the luck of the Irish with a massive block party featuring more than 25 bars and restaurants, live music, authentic Irish eats and endless fun.
6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday. $17.50-$30. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. midtownatl.com.
Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K
If you want to offset all the beer and food from the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, kick it off with this Peachtree Road Race qualifier, taking runners through the charming streets of downtown Marietta.
8 a.m. Saturday. $40-$45. 12 East Park Square, Marietta. mariettashamrockshuffle.com.
Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade
A St. Paddy’s tradition since 1858, this lively parade fills Midtown with floats, dancers, bagpipers and plenty of green. Bring the whole family for a free celebration of Irish culture.
12-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. atlantastpats.com.
Frazie’s Meat & Market
This neighborhood butcher shop will hold its first barbecue of the year with a St. Patrick’s Day theme, featuring beer samples, corned beef and cabbage plates and live music from the band Marsoupial.
12-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. 2030 Main St. NW, Atlanta. fraziesmeatandmarket.com
Suwanee Beer Fest
With more than 400 craft beers to sample, live music, ax throwing and food trucks, this 21+ festival is a beer lover’s dream.
1-5 p.m. Saturday. $70-$135. 330 Town Center Ave, Suwanee. suwaneebeerfest.com.
ShamROCK: A St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Park Tavern turns into a green dream, with live music, dancing and drink specials all day. Headliners The Vegabonds will keep the party going well into the night.
2-11 p.m. Saturday. $20. 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. parktavern.com.
Leprechaun Olympics
Do you have what it takes to compete in the ultimate St. Paddy’s showdown? Grab a teammate and head to Pickle and Social Gwinnett to battle it out in beer pong, flip cup relays and more — drinks for competition included.
3-6 p.m. Saturday. $50 per team. 2925 Buford Drive, Buford. sevenrooms.com.
Shamrock the Station
Head to Atlantic Green, Atlantic Station’s outdoor space, for Irish-themed vendors, face painting, green beer, live music and a variety of activities celebrating Irish culture and traditions.
3-7 p.m. Saturday. Free. 264 19th St. NW, Atlanta. atlanticstation.com/events-entertainment
Shake Your Shamrock
The Mall of Georgia will host this family-friendly event at the Village Amphitheatre, with traditional Irish dancing, bounce houses, face painting, mini makeovers by Sephora and green beer for adults.
4-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. 3333 Buford Drive, Buford. simon.com/mall/mall-of-georgia
Shamrock & Shenanigans
Live DJs, green beer and a mechanical bull? Live! At the Battery is going all out with Irish-themed entertainment and photo booths for the perfect night of shenanigans.
7 p.m. Saturday. $20. 825 Battery Ave. SE Suite 600, Atlanta. liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.
Kegs & Eggs Brunch in Virginia Highland
Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day weekend at an all-day brunch block party with some of Virginia Highland’s best bars and restaurants. Tickets include themed Irish drinks, a “green beer and egg biscuit,” party beads and drink specials.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. $20 and up. 752 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. bigtickets.com.
Fado Irish Pub
Celebrate two days of St. Patrick’s Day at Fado Irish Pub in Buckhead starting Saturday with live music, Irish dancers and bagpipers and an outdoor block party in the afternoon. On Monday, the doors will open early for brunch, followed by live music and a DJ throughout the day. Both events are open to 21 years and older.
1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Monday. $10 and up. 273 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta. fadoirishpub.com/atlanta
Restaurant specials
Azotea Cantina
Celebrate the holiday at this Mexican eatery with green draft beer, 16-ounce beers for $4.50, gold shots with edible glitter and green tea shots.
Friday-Monday. 245 18th St. NW, Atlanta. azoteacantina.com
BrewDog
This Beltline brewery will have its neon-green beer, Nilbog, on tap all month long, and guests who bring in a Guinness glass can get half off BrewDog’s stout, Black Heart.
Through March 31. 112 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. drink.brewdog.com/usa/atlanta
The Colonnade
Enjoy a special St. Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef and cabbage.
Monday. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. thecolonnadeatl.com
Fire Maker Brewing Company
Expect live music, food trucks, green beer, green Jell-O shots and cocktail pouches during Fire Maker’s St. Patrick’s Day party.
Noon-7 p.m. Saturday. 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. firemakerbeer.com/taproom-events
Limerick Junction Irish Pub
Head to this beer garden and pub for live entertainment and Irish beers throughout the weekend.
Friday-Monday. 822 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. limerickjunction.com
Lingering Shade Social Club
Sip on a grasshopper cocktail or a Guinness beer for St. Patrick’s Day.
March 16-17. 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. lingeringshade.com
The Marlay House
Head to this Dublin-style pub in Decatur for Irish dancing by the Burke Connolly School of Irish Dance, live music from the Unmentionables, face painting and food and drink specials. On Monday, breakfast will be served until 1 p.m. followed by a limited menu of Irish classics.
Saturday and Monday. 426 W Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. themarlayhouse.com
Meehan’s Public House
The doors of this pub will open early for several days of Irish cheer. There will be live music and Irish food and drink specials.
Saturday and Monday. 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. vinings.meehanspublichouse.com
Wild Heaven Beer
The West End location of this brewery will host a St. Patrick’s Day party and artist market featuring more than 15 Wild Heaven beers on tap, food from El Tesoro, a live DJ and a chalk section for kids.
Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. wildheavenbeer.com/west-end
