Savannah’s famous fountain turns green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Forsyth Park landmark gets annual dye treatment in runup to March 17 parade.
Members of the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee pour green dye into the fountain in Forsyth Park on March 7, 2025 in Savannah, GA. The dying of the fountain marks the beginning of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Adjunct Fred H. Elmgreen Jr. at the opening address of the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade dying of the fountain on March 7, 2025 in Savannah, GA. The dying of the fountain marks the beginning of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Adjunct Fred H. Elmgreen Jr. and General Chairman Timothy Patrick Mahoney give the opening address at the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade dying of the fountain on March 7, 2025 in Savannah, GA. The dying of the fountain marks the beginning of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
The Legacy Irish Dancers perform at the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade dying of the fountain on March 7, 2025 in Savannah, GA. The dying of the fountain marks the beginning of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Dave Crampton plays the bagpipe at the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day dying of the fountain on March 7, 2025 in Savannah, GA. The dying of the fountain marks the beginning of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Members of the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee walk toward the fountain in Forsyth Park during the annual dying of the fountain on March 7, 2025 in Savannah, GA. The dying of the fountain marks the beginning of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
The dying of the fountain on March 7, 2025 in Savannah, GA. The dying of the fountain marks the beginning of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
1 hour ago

SAVANNAH — Savannah’s iconic Forsyth Park fountain has been a picturesque landmark since 1868.

To locals, the water feature is never prettier than for a few weeks in March, when its waters are dyed green in a nod to the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration.

The 2025 parade’s grand marshal, Jay Burke, handled the honors Friday. He, his family members and his parade aides poured dye into the fountain shortly after noon.

The annual ceremony, attended by several hundred green-clad Savannahians, is a key pre-parade event on Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day calendar. The parade, covering a 3-mile route through the heart of the historic district, is on March 17.

