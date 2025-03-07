Savannah’s famous fountain turns green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH — Savannah’s iconic Forsyth Park fountain has been a picturesque landmark since 1868.

To locals, the water feature is never prettier than for a few weeks in March, when its waters are dyed green in a nod to the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and celebration.

The 2025 parade’s grand marshal, Jay Burke, handled the honors Friday. He, his family members and his parade aides poured dye into the fountain shortly after noon.