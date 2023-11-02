Hammonds House Museum marks 35 years of celebrating work by Black artists

At the Hammonds House Museum, the past is celebrated, the present is shown and the foundation of its future is clearly laid out, says Kevin Sipp.

A longtime curator at the museum, Sipp brought his keen eye back for “Foundations and Futures,” the definitive exhibit celebrating the museum’s 35th anniversary. It will be on view at the museum through Dec. 17.

The anniversary celebration will continue with “The Gathering” weekend, including a silent auction and benefit concert featuring The Baylor Project at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College. “A Celebration of Artists,” a recognition of every artist who has exhibited at the museum, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Atlanta Central Library.

Joining Sipp as curators of “Foundations and Futures” are Ed Spriggs, the museum’s founding director from 1988 until 2004, and his son Abiose Spriggs.

Credit: Courtesy of Hammonds House Credit: Courtesy of Hammonds House

The exhibit charts the museum’s life span, showcasing works by legacy artists such as Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett and Lois Mailou Jones, which are in its extensive 450-piece permanent collection. The exhibit will also explore new visual arts directions in the African diaspora.

After the 1985 death of Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, physician and avid art collector, Spriggs’ vision to preserve his art treasure birthed the Hammonds House Museum.

“Our vision was hard fought,” said Spriggs, 88, who was director of the Studio Museum of Harlem for many years before coming to Atlanta. “We had a strong Black arts community, but we needed something permanent to showcase and support them.”

Credit: Jim Alexander Credit: Jim Alexander

Sipp began as a Hammonds House resident artist in 1995 and was named curator in 2003. He remembers hanging out with college friends, meeting international artists and enjoying Sunday afternoons when the likes of Amiri Baraka would recite poetry on the back porch.

“Young artists got the chance to see legends of the Black Arts movement at this small institution in the West End,” Sipp said. “Those kinds of experiences were the foundations” of the museum for the community.

The “Transitions” portion of the exhibition highlights former resident artists, including Sipp, Radcliffe Bailey and Amalia Amaki who became friends under the Hammonds House roof. With each new resident artist came new groups of fellow artists, art lovers and supporters.

“It became a place where young artists were nurtured as well as an exhibition space for master artists who weren’t being shown around Atlanta,” Sipp said.

Credit: Travis Grissom Credit: Travis Grissom

While the 1990s and early 2000s were a thriving era for Hammonds House and sister organizations like the National Black Arts Festival, many Black artists were still left out of the mainstream art institutions in Atlanta.

“But we had relationships with the artists, and we knew what we were capable of,” Spriggs said. “We were able to attract people who had national reputations, and we had a level of programming that fit in with what was going on around the country. Hammonds House became a staple in Atlanta and we didn’t have to depend on places like the High (Museum of Art) or Emory.”

Hammonds House has maintained its place in Atlanta’s arts and culture offerings with that level of inclusion and interaction. That sticks with the artists who have worked there.

Credit: Courtesy of Leatrice Ellzy Wright Credit: Courtesy of Leatrice Ellzy Wright

“I remember going through the museum’s permanent collection for the first time, and I was blown away at the range,” said Tracy Murrell, who was curator for six years. “Seeing how those artists were telling our story still influences me when I’m creating my artwork.”

As artists like Murrell and Bailey continue to soar, they make room to support newcomers like Andrea Mckenzie, Lola Okunola and David Alston who are represented in the “Futures” portion of the exhibit.

That focus on emerging artists will carry the legacy organization into its next 35 years, Sipp said. “The survival of institutions like Hammonds House is in the hands of new generations.”

Such longevity doesn’t come easy, said managing director Donna Watts-Nunn. The museum has been through various phases over the years: decreases in public arts funding overall — although Fulton County Arts Council’s substantial boost of $200,000 to the museum in 2021 was up from the previous year’s $70,000 — changing interests among younger people, unforeseen challenges like the pandemic shutdown and a shakeup in artistic and curatorial leadership with the board’s sudden firing of executive director and chief curator Karen Comer Lowe in 2022, followed by a brief closure for restructuring.

“Through all of that, we’ve never stopped moving,” Watts-Nunn said. This is a transitional period, she adds, particularly with staff capacity. The museum leadership wants to get to a place where more people can be hired and each role can be fully attended to. When people look back at this moment in the life of Hammonds House, it will represent a turning point, Watts-Nunn said. “We’ve started the five-year plan to make sure everything is covered so we can operate in the fullness of a 35-year-old institution.”

Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Abiose Spriggs sees Hammonds House as a still-vital institution, and he hopes young people will bring in fresh ideas while staying grounded in community and heritage.

“It’s an institution that my father spent half of my lifetime building, so not only does it hold a personal and sentimental value to me, but I also have grown to understand its importance in Atlanta’s art community,” he said. “Under the right guidance, it can be a beacon for Black visual artists across the United States, much like the Studio Museum in Harlem but in the Black mecca of the South.”

From the museum’s tried-and-true offerings to new ventures such as outreach to younger audiences through its HBCU Night Kickback, the passion for supporting all artists has remained unchanged.

“We do great work here, and it’s an intergenerational community effort,” Watts-Nunn said. “Hammonds House represents a lot of firsts for many artists who are now quite prominent. We’re proud of that. We’ll always be a welcoming place for artists.”

EVENT PREVIEW

Hammonds House Museum 35th anniversary

The Baylor Project concert and silent auction

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. $35-$100. Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College, 900 West End Ave. SW, Atlanta.

“A Celebration of Artists”

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Free, registration suggested. Atlanta Central Library, One Margaret Mitchell Square.

“Foundations and Futures” exhibit

Through Dec. 17. Noon-5 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $10; free for 12 and under; other discounts. Hammonds House Museum, 503 Peeples St. SW, Atlanta. 404-612-048, hammondshouse.org

::

Angela Oliver is a proud native of old Atlanta who grew up in the West End. A Western Kentucky University journalism and Black studies grad, daily news survivor and member of Delta Sigma Theta, she works in the grassroots nonprofit world while daydreaming about seeing her scripts come alive on the big screen.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.