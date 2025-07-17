Penélope Cruz, Bruce Springsteen, Walter Salles and Bowen Yang are 2025 Academy Museum Gala honorees

Bruce Springsteen will take the stage as both performer and a guest of honor at one of Hollywood's most prominent fundraising events, the Academy Museum Gala.

The 75-year-old rock legend is being honored alongside actors Penélope Cruz and Bowen Yang and filmmaker Walter Salles at the Oct. 18 celebration hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The high-fashion get-together, now in its fifth year, has been positioned as a West Coast version of the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art's Met Gala. It features a massive red carpet with a slew of celebrities from Hollywood and beyond, raising money for the Los Angeles museum's exhibits and education programs.