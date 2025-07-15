Here are three takeaways:

— Bufkin took over with a personal 8-0 run toward the end of the third quarter.

Bufkin, who struggled with his shot on Sunday afternoon, knocked down a pair of 3s and a layup that kicked off the Hawks’ efforts to rally.

The Hawks guard played aggressively on both ends of the floor, utilizing many of the fouls allotted to players in Summer League.

The Rockets, though, looked to shut down Bufkin’s efforts to command the floor. They forced 18 turnovers, with Bufkin committing nine of them.

“It felt good,” Bufkin said. “Still had too many turnovers, but other than that, down the stretch, I feel like I found it and we were able to be successful. So, I’m glad we’re able to go on a run, take it to overtime, and then close out overtime.”

He finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists.

— Djurisic has had a strong outing at this year’s Summer League after missing much of his first.

Djurisic fractured his leg in the second game of Summer League last year and even changed his jersey from No. 7 to No. 22 because of all the injuries he had wearing the previous one.

But Djurisic came in for his final stint of Monday’s game and took over, finding Jack McVeigh for a couple of baskets that kept the Hawks within one possession.

He attacked the rim too, catching a defender unaware of his intentions to punish the basket on a dunk.

“Definitely feels great,” Djurisic said. “It’s amazing to get, like, my hops back a little bit.”

The 21-year-old also got a Rockets defender in the air on a pump fake on a 3-point attempt and drew a foul. He made all three free throws to force overtime.

“Oh yeah, I knew it, yeah, that’s what I did,” he said when asked if he knew the Rockets would bite on the pump fake. “I knew it, yeah. Basically, end of game (they’re) up three, no threes, plus I heard their coach saying, ‘don’t foul.’”

Djurisic finished with 16 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one block.

— The Hawks signed McVeigh to a Summer League roster spot, and the 29-year-old looked to get revenge on his former team.

He missed just two of the 10 field goal attempts, scoring 21 points. McVeigh knocked down four 3s, with his final made triple cutting the Hawks deficit to 93-92 in their rally.