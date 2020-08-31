Great getaways to celebrate National Girlfriends Day

“Savannah, Georgia, is a favorite destination for its food, history, and of course, irresistible Southern charm,” Travel & Leisure wrote. The recently opened Perry Lane Hotel serves as the perfect weekend launch pad, since it’s walking or biking distance to highlights like the Riverwalk, Leopold’s Ice Cream, Forsyth Park, the brand-new Plant Riverside District, and more. Plus, the hotel provides complimentary bicycles to guests.”

Miami

If you’re looking for somewhere more “happening” than Palm Beach, drive another hour and hang out in Miami for the weekend.

“(Y)our girls will love the contrast of sunny beaches and energetic nightlife,” T&L wrote. “If you want to get the most out of your trip, go in August — it’s hot, yes, but it’s also the only month when there’s an overlap between Miami’s spa, restaurant, and hotel months. You can stay in five-star hotels, indulge in luxurious spa treatments, and dine at Miami’s best restaurants for an approachable price.”

Of course, the pandemic might curtail some of those plans, but there’s always next year.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Just 3½ hours from Atlanta, Charlotte is great for adventure lovers. “Head to the U.S. National Whitewater Center, an official Olympic training site and home of the world’s largest man-made whitewater river. Here, you can grab a $59 day pass for unlimited access to activities like rock climbing, bouldering, zip lining, kayaking, yoga, stand-up paddleboarding, and whitewater rafting, all spread across the 1,300-acre complex.”

Orlando

Orlando isn’t just for kids. Just six hours from Atlanta, you and your girlfriends “can don matching Mickey ears and hop between Disney’s four parks for the weekend, or opt for adrenaline-filled thrills and Harry Potter magic at Universal’s parks (or both). Stay in one of the many Disney-sanctioned properties with easy access to the parks, such as Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, and relax at your resort in between park-hopping,” T&L wrote.