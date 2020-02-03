Three of the ‘1,000 Places to See Before You Die’ are in Georgia

Here’s what Condé Nast had to say about the coastal city:

Mossy, moody Savannah has no shortage of 'grammable views. Start with a walk along its cobblestoned historic district past horse-drawn carriages, ornate architecture (and haunted buildings), or find shade under live oak trees drooping with Spanish moss. Book well in advance for your pick of luxury at The Gastonian, an upscale historic bed and breakfast just two blocks from 30-acre Forsyth Park. And for a fantastic dining experience, go to The Grey, a former Greyhound Bus depot elegantly reborn as a James Beard best new restaurant nominee, where executive chef Mashama Bailey—a finalist herself, for best chef in the Southeast—serves elevated comforts like foie and grits and tempura fried catfish.

» What's new on the Savannah dining scene

» Visiting Savannah: 7 tours that best capture Georgia's oldest city

» Georgia town among America's top 3 small cities, according to Condè Nast

» This Georgia restaurant was just named one of the 30 best restaurants in the world

Not too far from Savannah is another Georgia place you need to see before you die — the Golden Isles.

The region includes the city of Brunswick and the barrier islands of St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Little St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island.

St. Simons and Jekyll were also named two of the best islands in the South by Southern Living magazine.

» 7 things to do in Georgia's Golden Isles

» Three of the best island getaways in the South are right here in Georgia

The third Georgia destination Schultz says you must see before you die is the Appalachian Trail.

The Appalachian Trail is about 2,200 miles long, with 78 of those miles in Georgia. With the leaves changing right now, the trail is a beautiful hike, but don’t forget to check out the cities along the way.

Blairsville in Union County

Dahlonega

Gilmer County

Helen in White County

Hiawassee in Towns County

» Places to view fall leaves in Georgia

» Where to find the best hiking trails in Georgia

» Originally called the Bat Cave, this cavern near Atlanta is open