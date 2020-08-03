4 private islands for rent within driving distance from Atlanta

“With round-trip boat transportation provided to your vacation house rental on Eagle Island, the 1,500 square foot wrap-around screened porch and hot tub in front of a burning fireplace (perfect for a romantic weekend) are calling your name,” the listing on privateislandsofgeorgia.com reads.

The price varies based on the number of people and days of the week, but you can check out packages here.

Private Islands of Old House Cay

This group of Lowcountry islands is just four hours from Atlanta and 10 minutes from Hilton Head, South Carolina. The three bedroom, 2½ bath home sleeps six people. Rent is about $450 a night, which comes to $75 per person if you bring five close friends or paying family members.

“Accessible only by boat (we’ll take you there and back on our boat), it’s a truly private and quintessential Lowcountry South Carolina property. Enjoy boating, fishing, kayaking, or lounging around with a book, a cocktail, or your friends,” the hosts wrote on Airbnb.

Sands Island

About seven hours from Atlanta and a short distance from historical Swansboro, North Carolina, Sands Island is a private, 32-acre island. It is surrounded by “thousands of acres of undeveloped marshes, island beaches and meandering natural water trails. A two-bedroom cottage is the lone structure on the island,” its Vrbo listing states.

The cottage has two bedrooms and 1½ baths. It sleeps four and rents for $325 a night with a three-night minimum. That’s less than $250 per person for a long weekend getaway.

Island Hunters

Also near Swansboro is Island Hunters, which includes a small cabin that sleeps four. With no water and a generator for power, this $100 a night getaway is more rustic than the other three.

“This is definitely not for everyone,” the host wrote on Airbnb. “It is for those who like privacy and just like the feel of being surrounded by the peace and quite of nature.”

Restaurants and bars are within paddle distance, and kayaks and paddleboards are available to rent.