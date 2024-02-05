Grammy Awards 2024: Killer Mike sweeps rap awards, more Atlanta winners

Before the live telecast even began, Killer Mike was detained at the arena, with video from the Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner showing the rapper being led away in handcuffs. The issue was soon resolved, with Killer Mike attributing it to “over zealous security” in a text to The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The 48-year-old Atlanta rapper and activist also took home the awards for best rap performance and best rap song for “Scientists & Engineers.” On X, the Recording Academy accidentally announced that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” won for best rap song. “Scientists & Engineers” features R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane and fellow Atlanta rappers Future and André 3000.

Released last June, “Michael” was Killer Mike’s first solo album in over a decade. The 14-track album featured Future, André 3000, CeeLo Green, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and more. He updated the album’s title to “Michael (Rap Album of the Year) on Spotify shortly after winning his awards Sunday night. In 2003, he won his first Grammy award as a featured artist on OutKast’s “The Whole World.”

Killer Mike is also featured in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s hip-hop documentary “The South Got Something to Say.” When he learned of his Grammy nominations last year, the rapper told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I feel like I’ve done Atlanta proud. I’ve done hip-hop proud, I’ve done the Dungeon Family proud, and I did the West Side of Atlanta proud.”

