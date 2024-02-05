2024 Grammy Awards: Killer Mike wins three awards for solo LP ‘Michael’

“Atlanta, it’s a sweep. You can’t tell me God ain’t good.”

That’s what Killer Mike said during his acceptance speech for winning the Grammy for best rap album. He won all three of the awards he was nominated for during the ceremony’s pre-show held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The official ceremony will be televised from the Crypto.com Arena at 8 p.m.

The 48-year-old Atlanta rapper also took home the awards for best rap performance and best rap song for “Scientists & Engineers.” On X, the Recording Academy accidentally announced that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” won for best rap song. “Scientists & Engineers” features fellow Atlanta rappers Future and André 3000 and R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane.