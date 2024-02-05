Arts and Culture

2024 Grammy Awards: Killer Mike wins three awards for solo LP ‘Michael’

The Atlanta rapper won big during the ceremony’s pre-show
Killer Mike poses in the press room with the awards for best rap performance and best rap song for "Scientists & Engineers," and best rap album for "Michael" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“Atlanta, it’s a sweep. You can’t tell me God ain’t good.”

That’s what Killer Mike said during his acceptance speech for winning the Grammy for best rap album. He won all three of the awards he was nominated for during the ceremony’s pre-show held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The official ceremony will be televised from the Crypto.com Arena at 8 p.m.

The 48-year-old Atlanta rapper also took home the awards for best rap performance and best rap song for “Scientists & Engineers.” On X, the Recording Academy accidentally announced that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” won for best rap song. “Scientists & Engineers” features fellow Atlanta rappers Future and André 3000 and R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane.

Released last June, “Michael” was Killer Mike’s first solo album in over a decade. The 14-track album featured Future, André 3000, CeeLo Green, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and more. Killer Mike is also featured in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s hip-hop documentary “The South Got Something to Say”

When he learned of his Grammy nominations last year, the rapper told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“I feel like I’ve done Atlanta proud. I’ve done hip-hop proud, I’ve done the Dungeon Family proud, and I did the West Side of Atlanta proud.”

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

