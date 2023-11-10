Janelle Monáe leads strong showing of Grammy’s Atlanta nominees

The Recording Academy shared the list of nominees Friday its upcoming award ceremony. Several artists from Atlanta are being recognized as potential future owners of a shiny piece of hardware deemed music’s highest honor, which means there could be a lot of gold coming back to the Peach State.

For “The Age of Pleasure,” her first release in five years, Janelle Monáe is nominated for the night’s biggest prize, Album of the Year. It won’t be Monae’s first time vying for the top prize. Her 2018 release, “Dirty Computer” was also nominated in that category. Monáe’s sensually liberating album, “Age of Pleasure,” is up against Jon Batiste (”World Music Radio”), boygenius (”the record”), Miley Cyrus (“Endless Summer Vacation), Lana Del Rey (”Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”), Olivia Rodrigo (”GUTS”), Taylor Swift (”Midnights”), and SZA (”SOS”). “The Age of Pleasure” is also nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Speaking of local singers, Summer Walker is nominated for Best R&B Album with “Clear 2: Soft Life EP.” Walker’s Love Renaissance labelmate, 6lack, is a nominee for Best Progressive R&B Album with “Since I Have a Lover.” Walker said “Clear 2″ was a the “happy” follow-up to its more “sad” predecessor. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to rejoice.

Wow a Grammy nomination?? thank you to all my lover girls/boys — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) November 10, 2023

Metro Boomin is up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical with a catalogue that includes “Oh U Went” featuring Young Thug and Drake. Metro Boomin is also up for Best Rap Album for “Heroes and Villains.” He’ll be taking on fellow hometown artists 21 Savage (”Her Loss” with Drake) and Killer Mike (“Michael”).

It was a big day for “Michael,” picking up three nominations. The rapper’s first solo effort in 11 years also got nods for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, both for ”Scientists and Engineers.” Yes, the one with yet another out-the-blue, yet memorable verse from Andre 3000.

In addition to getting a Best Rap Album nomination, 21 Savage is up for Best Rap Performance (”Rich Flex” featuring Drake), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (featured on Burna Boy’s ”Sittin’ On Top of the World,” “Spin Bout U” featuring Drake).

Theron Thomas, known for being one-half of the duo R. City, was nominated in the Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical category. The longtime Atlanta resident’s writing credits include “Told Ya” by Chloe and Missy Elliott, “All My Life” (Lil Durk, J. Cole), and “Pretty Girls Walk” (Big Boss Vette).

This year’s awards includes three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. It also marks the first time the Producer and Songwriter of the Year categories are included in the general field, which allows Grammy voters to vote in non-genre specific categories.

The 66th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, Sun., Feb. 4. The show will air 8-11:30 p.m. EST, and be available for streaming on Paramount+.