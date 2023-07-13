Go Atlanta: Tom Cruise in town, Michelin adds Atlanta and Lisa Ann Walter

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, The AJC’s Olivia Wakim talks about the audience’s reaction when Tom Cruise greeted the audience at Tuesday night’s “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” screening.

Meanwhile, a possible historic double strike is looming. Hear how the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike could effectively shut down the U.S. television and film industries and what kind of impact this could have on Georgia’s movie and TV industry.

Rodney Ho has news about a pillar of 99X who is back on the air, completing the radio station’s new lineup. And Rodney meets with two comedians, Leanne Morgan who was in town to film a movie with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, and Lisa Ann Walter who stars in the ABC show “Abbott Elementary.”

Ligaya Figueras talks about the prestigious restaurant rating system that will now include Atlanta. She also tells you about this week’s restaurant reviews, new openings, and recent closures.

Meet Luna, our pet of the week. Luna may be a senior, but she has the spunk of a much younger pup. This active girl loves playing with a ball, playing tug o’ war, and a good game of chase.

Luna has previously lived in a home with children ages 3-9. She is potty trained and crate trained. She also knows ‘sit’ & ‘down’. Luna’s personality has been described as: friendly, playful, affectionate and sweet. What more could you ask for in a furry best friend?

Come meet Luna today at Fulton County Animal Services shelter located at 860 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30340 or learn more about Luna here.

