Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Things to Do
By
45 minutes ago
X

Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta received a surprise visitor Tuesday night when Tom Cruise, along with director Christopher McQuarrie, stopped in to greet the crowd before the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” screening.

Almost every seat in the theater was filled just in time for a “surprise guest” visit from a member of the cast. After movie previews played, the side door slipped open, and Cruise and McQuarrie greeted the excited cheering of the movie-goers with smiles and waves. Cruise shook hands and bumped fists on his way to the front of the theater.

“Great to be in Atlanta,” Cruise said as guests held up phones to film. “We just wanted to say thank you all for being here.”

Credit: OLIVIA WAKIM/AJC>

Credit: OLIVIA WAKIM/AJC>

McQuarrie praised Cruise’s help in keeping the film going and risking his life on motorcycle stunts “for your entertainment,” McQuarrie said.

The seventh “Mission: Impossible” faced COVID-19 hurdles, but McQuarrie said Cruise was determined to help ensure safety and security for movie-making.

“One person at the very beginning of that whole period of time said no, we’re gonna a create future for this business, and that was this man here, Tom Cruise,” McQuarrie said.

ExploreAn already full-tilt movie franchise turns it up a notch

This is Cruise’s third stop on his tour of surprise theater visits. Due to the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America strike that started in May 2023, Cruise has had no late night shows on which to promote the movie, but he said during his quick Atlanta visit that they “definitely dream of moments like this.”

“It’s just beautiful to see you all; I just want you to know it really means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to McQ (Cruise’s nickname for McQuarrie),” he said.

So far, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” looks like it will make a splash with a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 97%. The movie will officially open in theaters Wednesday with potentially some more surprise visits from Cruise along the way.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

‘It’s crazy. Absolutely crazy.’ Support grows for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon7h ago

Credit: Avani Kalra

Spelman College pays tribute to one of its queens: Christine King Farris
2h ago

Credit: Aflac

Aflac takes over title sponsorship of Kickoff game in Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump probe: Grand jurors likely to weigh charges against former president selected
8h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump probe: Grand jurors likely to weigh charges against former president selected
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Mainor switches to GOP after school voucher vote
10h ago
The Latest

Berlin, set to play Atlanta with original trio, still wants to take your breath away
9h ago
Atlanta artist donates artwork to new bereavement center in Uvalde, Texas
10h ago
ATLive announces lineup with headliners Grupo Firme and George Strait
13h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves at the All-Star Game: Live updates from the AJC
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
11h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top