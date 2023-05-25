Go Atlanta: Things to do for Memorial Day weekend and all things summer

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, we are gearing up for the unofficial start of summer with ways to mark Memorial Day weekend in and around metro Atlanta. We’ll also help you find places to cool off in metro Atlanta pools, water parks, and splash pads. You’ll also hear some great staycation ideas for a a fun summer break.

Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho checks out the all-ages geek culture convention, MomoCon 2023, which is happening now through May 28. He’ll also talk about the 38-year-veteran TV reporter who is retiring from the Atlanta airwaves.

Food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras has a list of food festivals that celebrate the flavors of the South. She has a review of Marcus Samuelsson’s Marcus Bar & Grille and a list of upcoming openings as well as who will be closing their doors. Plus, ideas for fun in the sun along the Georgia coast.

Arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison has details on The Wurst Weenie Hoedown Ever, and he wants you to meet the playful and friendly Quico, our pet of the week who wants to be your friend for life.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Quico is a hunky 70 lb. dog with a lovely tan coat and a white stripe on his face. A volunteer who hung out with Quico shared that he is energetic, playful and friendly. He is sweet, loves attention and pets and walks well on the leash. What’s not to love about Quico? Come into Dekalb County Animal Shelter to see for yourself today. The shelter is located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee. Check the shelter website for more information about Quico.

Links to today’s topics:

How to mark the Memorial Day weekend in and around metro Atlanta

Cool off in metro Atlanta at pools, water parks, splash pads and more

Atlanta Jazz Fest brings classic and soulful sounds to Piedmont Park

20 ways to have fun on your metro Atlanta staycation

Dale Russell retiring from Fox 5 I-Team after 38 years

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Theatre rises again on May 25

MomoCon 2023

Marcus Bar & Grille opens in Old Fourth Ward

Solar-powered bar opens along Westside Beltline

Atlanta R&B Wine Food & Music Fest

Food festivals celebrate the flavors of the South

The Wurst Weenie Hoedown Ever Fundraiser

LifeLine Animal Project