How to mark the Memorial Day weekend in and around metro Atlanta

9:15 a.m. Alpharetta City Hall , 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. alpharetta.ga.us.

, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. alpharetta.ga.us. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial , 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. smyrnaga.gov.

, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. smyrnaga.gov. 10-11 a.m. Brook Run Park , 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. dunwoodyga.gov.

, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. dunwoodyga.gov. 11 a.m. Roswell City Hall , 38 Hill St., Roswell. roswell365.com.

, 38 Hill St., Roswell. roswell365.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thrasher Park , 93 Park Drive, Norcross. norcrossga.net.

, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. norcrossga.net. Noon. Marietta National Cemetery, 500 Washington Ave. NE, Marietta. 404-510-4668, marietta.com.

Patriotic events. Head to Stone Mountain Park for a bevy of patriotic celebrations events including performances by the Air National Guard Band of the South; a drone and light show followed by an exclusive salute to the troops; and a fireworks finale during each night of the four-day holiday celebration weekend. Attractions such as Dinosaur Explore, Scenic Railroad and Summit Skyride will also be open. Active duty, veterans and retired military personnel will receive one free admission ticket and discounts for additional tickets. Prices vary. Attractions open at 10 a.m.; drone and light show, 9:30 p.m. May 26-29. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690, stonemountainpark.com.

Free concert. Celebrate the holiday with music from the iconic Michael Jackson during a summer concert aptly called Who’s Bad – Michael Jackson Experience. This family-friendly event will be part of the fifth annual Summer Concert Series hosted by Peachtree Corners Town Center which invites folks to listen to live music from bands now through October. 7-10 p.m. May 27. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 404-907-1709, ptreecornerstowncenter.com.

Cultural celebration. A weekend of revelry comes in the form of the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival with a bevy of concerts, food, fetes and the main event, the parade. The latter will showcase masqueraders in festive, flamboyant, brightly colored costumes in groups known as mas bands. Lovers of Caribbean music will appreciate the lineup of soca artists including Shal Marshall, Skinny Fabulous, Motto, Alison Hinds and Burning Flames while DJs will keep the festive vibe going from morning to night. The two-day event will kick off with a paint and powder street party called J’ouvert followed by the carnival and concerts. May 26-27. The main event, Festival Village, will begin at 10 a.m. May 27. Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit atlantacarnival.org.

Street festival. Enjoy shopping, eating and socializing outdoors during the Alpharetta Arts Streetfest. The event will showcase work from more than 100 local artisans, vendors and exhibitors; activities for children such as face painting, sand art and walking pet balloons; and street performers to entertain the entire family. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 28-29. Grove at Wills Park, 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta. splashfestivals.com.

All that jazz. Bring a blanket or lounge chairs, a big picnic basket and plan to spend a few days at the 46th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival in Piedmont Park. While the actual event is two weeks long (check the website for performance details), the big celebration takes place Memorial Day weekend and will include performances by notable artists such as Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Javon Jackson and The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni, David Sanchez, Ledisi and others. If you stay for the evening concerts, bring glow-in-the-dark sticks or use the flashlight feature on your phone since it gets dark in the park. The first performance begins at 1 p.m. and the last performance starts at 9 p.m throughout Memorial Day weekend. May 27-29. Free. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta. atljazzfest.com.

The getaways. If you’re in need of rest and relaxation, make a staycation at Loews Atlanta Hotel a priority this weekend. Special promotions include a spa escape with a $150 daily credit to Exhale Spa and valet parking or the Heart of the Arts package which features complimentary cocktails at Saltwood Bar, admission to the High Museum and valet parking. Guests who plan to hang out at Piedmont Park all weekend for Atlanta Jazz Festival will appreciate someplace cool, cozy and convenient (also known as avoiding Atlanta traffic) to kickback each evening. For folks looking to get out of town, head to Montage Palmetto Bluff for poolside unwinding, private cabanas, taste-and-tell Lowcountry culinary experiences and private trunk shows offering summer essentials like sunglasses and apparel. Promotional dates and prices vary at Loews Hotel Atlanta. 1065 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta. 404-745-5000, loewshotels.com/atlanta-hotel. Promotional dates at Montage Palmetto Bluff are May 26-29. Prices vary. 477 Mt. Pelia Road, Bluffton, S.C. 843-706-6500, montagehotels.com/palmettobluff.