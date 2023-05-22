EXCLUSIVE: Tara Theatre rises again on May 25

This Thursday, he is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony and is naming the four individual theaters after four important figures in the history of Tara.

Theater 1 will be named after long-time Tara general manager Eddie Parrott. Theater 2 is for the landlord Jack Halpern, who Escobar said took a less financially rewarding lease deal with Escobar’s group over others to ensure the survival of the theater. Theatre 3 will have the name of Kenny Blank, executive director of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival and son of Home Depot founder Arthur Blank, who was able to facilitate the deal between Escobar and Halpern. And theatre 4 will have George LeFont’s name. LeFont is known as the Atlanta guru of art theaters and he converted Tara into a specialty arthouse in the early 1980s.

Escobar will honor the past by airing three classic movies on Thursday: “Star Wars,” which the theater debuted to massive lines in 1977; the 1963 comedy “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World” to honor the early years; and 1989′s “Back to the Future II.” The Tara will also screen the Cate Blanchett film “Tar,” which was one of the films Tara was airing when it shut down in November 2022.

This weekend, Tara’s return will have three current films: “The Starling Girl,” “You Hurt My Feelings” and “Master Gardener” while the fourth screen will rotate classics. He also procured black-and-white photos of actors that LeFont used to have on the walls decades ago including those of Al Pacino, Groucho Marx and Spike Lee.

Since Regal dumped all the movie posters in the lobby, fans of Tara donated posters that will line the walls including films such as “Air Force One,” “Time Bandits,” “Taxi Driver” and “Full Metal Jacket.”

He also hopes to use his existing relationships with places like the video rental store Videodrome, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, the Fox Theatre and A Capella Books to hold special events there.

And the theater will serve Coca-Cola products, not Pepsi, which was served under Regal’s contract.