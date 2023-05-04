X

Go Atlanta: Spring dining guide, writers strike, Shaky Knees

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks about the writers strike and how much it could impact TV and film production here in Georgia. Plus, another immersive experience based on Lego sculptures and an upcoming immersive experience of “The Little Mermaid” that is coming to Dunwoody. He’ll also tell you about Seal’s show at the Fox Theater this weekend.

The Spring Dining Guide is out now, and this season we focus on the best of baking in Atlanta. Ligaya Figueras and Yvonne Zusel share some of their favorite picks. Hear about the new novel culinary experience called the Atlanta Test Kitchen.

Arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison gets you ready for this year’s Shaky Knees Festival, previews what’s coming up in Friday’s Go Guide section, and introduces you to the pet of the week.

Rocko is one perfect pup. Whether he’s going for ride, an outdoor hike or just chilling on the couch, Rocko will happily go with the flow. He’s affectionate but also respects your boundaries. He’s a gentle communicator. He will lay his head in your lap for attention, and will bring you his favorite toy if he wants to play. Rocko is living at the Midtown location and would be happy to meet you any day of the week. Stop by and meet him today at 981 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta or email LifeLine Animal Project for more details at adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com.

Links to today’s topics

Spaceman Lounge and Enemigo Tequila - Sky View Cinco de Mayo Party

Atlanta Cat Extravaganza and Rescue Awareness

Message in a Bottle to open in Dunwoody this fall with a raw bar and beach vibes

Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in May

AJC Spring Dining Guide

Seal will try to replicate his first two albums live on tour

Writers strike begins as talks close without resolution at deadline

New ‘The Little Mermaid’ immersive experience coming to Dunwoody June 3

Shaky Knees Festival

NFA Burger Benefit

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Jamie Foxx: 'Appreciate all the love' in first Instagram post since hospitalization
