Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in May

The folks at Southern Belle are teaming with Elemental Spirits Co. and Bon Vin Selections to introduce a new line of natural wines to Atlanta during a four-course dinner that also includes a welcome cocktail and hors d’oeuvres. Noah Chilton, director of Tyler Wines, will be on hand for the Southeast debut of Mallea wine.

6:30 p.m. May 3. $185. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com

A Backyard party

Head to the Home Depot Backyard behind Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Truist Night Market, featuring beverages from partners including Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon and Creature Comforts Brewing, as well as nonalcoholic options from Mockly Mocktails. Food from local restaurants including Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, TKO and Hero Doughnuts and Buns will also be served. Food and beverage packages will be available for purchase before the event. The evening will also feature live music and a vendor village.

6:30-9:30 p.m. May 4. $45-$80. 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. bigtickets.com/events/hdby/night-market-spring-2023

Cinco de Mayo

Both locations of Alma Cocina will host a Cinco de Mayo party featuring 7 strawberry margaritas, $5 pineapple express shots and $4 Tecates.

191 Peachtree Towers, Atlanta, 404-968-9662 and 3280 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 404-873-4676. alma-atlanta.com

Derby Day

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a party at Hampton + Hudson featuring mint juleps, rosé, contests for best hat and outfit and a Hampton Derby Horse Race in the courtyard with prizes.

3:30-7 p.m. May 6. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com

Burger Benefit

Indulge your love of burgers while supporting a good cause at NFA Burger’s Burger Benefit. Starting at 11 a.m., up to three burger makers at a time will prepare their own version of the burger from the movie “The Menu,” with guests purchasing tickets for their time slot of choice in advance, before anyone knows who will be assigned to which time slot. Participants include Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer and Robert Owens, the owner-chef of Grand Champion BBQ. Tickets include one burger and fries, and all proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organization Giving Kitchen.

11 a.m. May 7. $30. 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. eventbrite.com/e/the-burger-benefit-tickets-610091278437

A cookbook dinner

Chai Pani Decatur will host chef Reem Assil of Reem’s California in Oakland for a five-course dinner celebrating the release of Assil’s cookbook, “Arabiyya: Recipes From the Life of an Arab in Diaspora.” Assil will team up with Chai Pani’s Meherwan Irani and Sahar Siddiqi for the event.

The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. All tickets include five courses with a welcome cocktail and a copy of “Arabiyya” (which Assil can personalize and sign after the dinner) and gratuity.

6 p.m. May 10. $150. 406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4030, eventbrite.com/e/arabiyya-cookbook-dinner-tickets-621856398227

Taste of Alpharetta

Celebrate the 31st annual Taste of Alpharetta with tastes from local restaurants including Ceviche Taqueria, Curry Up Now, Eggroll Boyz, Foundation Social Eatery, Restaurant Holmes and Smokejack BBQ. Tickets cost $1 each, with bites ranging in price from $2-$8. The event also features a kids zone and live music.

5-10 p.m. May 11. Downtown Alpharetta. tasteofalpharettaga.com

A book signing

Join Miller Union chef and owner Steven Satterfield for an event at Bella Cucina celebrating the release of his new cookbook, “Vegetable Revelations: Inspiration for Produce-Forward Cooking.” Tickets include light bites and cocktails from the book, as well as a signed copy of the book.

4-6 p.m. May 13. $65. 270 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta. 678-539-8442, bellacucina.com/products/steven-satterfield-book-signing-event-saturday-may-13th

Mother’s Day brunch

Head to Midtown for a Southern-inspired brunch buffet at the Commons Restaurant and Bar inside the Starling Hotel featuring a crepe station, raw bar with fresh oysters and poached Gulf shrimp, carving station with roast beef tenderloin and leg of lamb, and desserts like raspberry cheesecake, along with bottomless mimosas or a bloody mary.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 14. $75. 188 14th St. NE, Atlanta. thestarlinghotel.com

First anniversary party

Help Fogón and Lions celebrate its first anniversary with a party with special cocktails, pinatas, live entertainment and birthday cake.

May 18. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com