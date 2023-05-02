INTERVIEW: Seal will try to replicate his first two albums live on tour

“MTV didn’t like the song, didn’t want to play it at first,” Seal recalled. “But they had to because of the sheer magnitude and juggernaut that was the movie. We didn’t recut the song. We didn’t remix it. It was exactly the same song. The difference was a ton of people heard it, the last thing they heard as they were leaving the theater.”

“Kiss From a Rose” became Seal’s only No. 1 single, a song that is still considered a beloved treasure three decades later.

Seal credits producer and Buggles lead singer Trevor Horn for ensuring the song resonated so well. “I attribute its timeless quality to Trevor,” he said. “He drummed it into me to avoid time stamping or making particular social references. He always erred toward great players and great playing.”

In fact, Horn will be touring with Seal, who plans to play his first two albums in full to celebrate their 30th anniversary more or less. (The first “Seal” record came out in 1991 and the second one in 1994.)

Horn produced albums for acts such a ABC, Grace Jones and Frankie Goes to Hollywood, defining a lush 1980s techno new wave sound that was also present in his own music with the Buggles, who will open for Seal. Horn will naturally perform “Video Killed the Radio Star,” which barely charted on the radio at the time but became known over time as the first video on MTV in 1981. Horn will also play bass for Seal.

“He is a charismatic genius,” Seal said. “He has been my producer for many years but never been my music director. I had never attempted to recreate these albums. I would just do different interpretations of the songs live. But this is the first time I will try to do the albums verbatim.”

Why do that? “It’s because I do believe those albums to certain people were similar to my favorite albums by great artists I loved and grew up with,” he said. “They created a backdrop, a soundtrack, a chapter of my life. I want to recreate that situation for my fans.”

IF YOU GO

Seal

8 p.m. Saturday, May 6. $29.50-$89.50. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org.