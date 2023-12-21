Atlanta is nation’s most festive and affordable city for Christmas

Christmas can be a magical time of year, but it usually will cost you quite a chunk of change to experience all the season has to offer.

“Inflation is weighing heavily on consumers’ minds as well as their budgets this holiday season, but it doesn’t have to spoil the occasion,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said. “Whether you find yourself in what amounts to a humble modern-day manger or one of the best cities for budget-friendly Christmas celebrations, the most important thing is to spend quality time with loved ones and create lasting memories. By doing so, you can find joy and inspiration in the true spirit of the season.”

Lucky for us, Atlanta is the best city in the nation for Christmas celebrations, according an analysis by the financial website.