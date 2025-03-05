Eight things to know about ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ revamped season 16

The revamped 16th season of “The Real Housewives,” which returns March 9 after an 18-month break, ramps up the editing legerdemain. The opening minutes of the show provides a fast and furious edit of both the returnees and the newcomers, teasing divorces, broken relationships and drama. The first featured storyline is Porsha Williams’ return after one season off the show and her pending divorce with her second husband Simon Guobadia.

They show Porsha outdoors in a revealing track outfit warming up before a run with the Atlanta skyline behind her. She is in color. The skyline is in black and white. As she talks about how stressful it is, there are shots of her playing with her daughter Pilar in deliberately blurry scenes with the sound and look of a 1970s-era film reel. They embed video into the background of her “Housewives” colleagues commenting about how her marriage seemed so perfect until it wasn’t.

“A lot of people say this could be bad karma but for me, with bad karma comes good karma because I always come out OK,” Porsha said.

The traditional opening and theme music is gone. The ladies are no longer offering up cheesy catchphrases while holding a peach.

Shamea Morton, a long-time “ride or die” friend of Porsha, finally got her peach this year and she is not holding back, happily showing off her massive mansion she dubbed Sterling Hall. As for priorities, she said after God, family comes first. She has been married to Kenyan and HVAC entrepreneur Gerald Mwangi since 2017 and has two young daughters.

“There’s way more to me and I can outshine the best of them,” she declared. And as a singer, dancer, actress and host, “I’m the female Jamie Foxx. I’m a quadruple threat.”

The editors have fun when she offers up an overly long story about meeting her husband by snipping it up and overlapping her voice on top of her own voice. After noting her connections to other cast members, she said: “In this friend group, I am the glue.”

Drew Sidora notes that her pending divorce to Ralph Pittman has been “dramatic, a rollercoaster.” During this episode, they are still living in the same house but Ralph was banished to the basement with a separate entrance and they only communicate via app overseen by a judge. (She talks with Kenya Moore, who was originally meant to be a full-time cast member but departed partway through production after showing nude photos of one of the new cast members at a party.)

The first of the newbies then shows up: Kelli Ferrell, a restaurateur and is a single mom of four girls ages 8 to 17. “I have a sorority house and it’s never a dull moment with them,” she said. Like both Drew and Porsha , she is in the midst of a divorce. Her estranged husband for 11 years, chef Chuvalo Mark Ferrell, did not clear his image to even be on the show so photos of his face are blurred out.

A Baltimore native who came to Atlanta in 2003, Kelli called the break up “complete hell” involving the police. “It became an unsafe environment for me,” she said. She also gave a shout out to her successful Nana’s Chicken & Waffles, which opened in 2016 in McDonough, which led to a cookbook, grits, a mimosa mix, a maple syrup and a waffle mix.

Porsha meets up with her divorce attorney Randy Kessler and the producers show comparable footage of her visiting him in 2013 when she divorced her first husband Kordell Stewart. “It’s really weird,” she said. “It feels really cold.” She shares her home 50/50 with Guobadia, who is not allowing her to film in the house. “The person I was mourning,” she said, “is not real.”

The tension point this first episode revolve around Porsha and newcomer Kelli, who makes a shady comment about how Williams met her husband to Williams’ best friend Shamea. Not shy, Kelli then greets Williams at Shamea’s 42nd birthday party with a comparable query that in polite society would be considered rude.

The episode also touches upon rumors, addressed in the trailer, that Drew might be dating Dennis McKinley, Porsha’s ex boyfriend and father of her daughter.

Angela Oakley, another fresh face on the show, only gets a brief introduction in the first episode. As the wife of former NBA star Charles Oakley, she has a bit of a regal air about her.

Cynthia Bailey, who was a full cast member for many years before leaving season 13, is back as a friend, meaning she is there for support and gets a few scenes in the first episode but has no primary story line.

As previously announced, former “Housewives” castmate Phaedra Parks will return as a regular cast member after Kenya departs, but she is not yet in the group photo shown in this episode.

WHERE TO WATCH

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” 8 p.m. Sundays on Bravo and next day on Peacock