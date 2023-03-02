Atlanta ‘Real Housewives’ star Drew Sidora files for divorce, citing infidelity, abuse

Actress Drew Sidora, a “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member since 2020, has filed for divorce with her husband Ralph Pittman after nearly nine years of marriage.
She and Pittman confirmed the news with People magazine, releasing positive-sounding statements.
“Love is a beautiful thing,” Pittman wrote. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”
Sidora wrote: “After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love. Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly. In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings.”
But Sidora’s amended divorce filing isn’t so kind.
TMZ obtained paperwork in which Sidora said she could no longer tolerate the “continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.”
In her filing, she accused Pittman of being a serial cheater and that some of his mistresses even sent her screenshots of his correspondence with them. She also said he grabbed a cell phone out of her hand, causing her to fall down. And she alleged he took a large amount of money out of her bank account.
When they first appeared on “Real Housewives,” Sidora already had trust issues, wondering why Pittman disappeared for several days in Florida without corresponding with her. They later opted for marital counseling, which did not stick.
They both filed for divorce on the same day on Feb. 27 at the courthouse in Gwinnett County, TMZ said.
Sidora, a 37-year-old actress who appeared in the movie “Step Up,” the CW show “The Game” and Disney sitcom “That’s So Raven,” requested joint legal but temporary and permanent primary physical custody of their children. Pittman, 40, requested shared custody as well. He identifies himself as a speaker, business strategist and entrepreneur.
Credit: Jim Galloway