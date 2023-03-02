Atlanta ‘Real Housewives’ star Drew Sidora files for divorce, citing infidelity, abuse

TMZ obtained paperwork in which Sidora said she could no longer tolerate the “continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.”

In her filing, she accused Pittman of being a serial cheater and that some of his mistresses even sent her screenshots of his correspondence with them. She also said he grabbed a cell phone out of her hand, causing her to fall down. And she alleged he took a large amount of money out of her bank account.

When they first appeared on “Real Housewives,” Sidora already had trust issues, wondering why Pittman disappeared for several days in Florida without corresponding with her. They later opted for marital counseling, which did not stick.

They both filed for divorce on the same day on Feb. 27 at the courthouse in Gwinnett County, TMZ said.

Sidora, a 37-year-old actress who appeared in the movie “Step Up,” the CW show “The Game” and Disney sitcom “That’s So Raven,” requested joint legal but temporary and permanent primary physical custody of their children. Pittman, 40, requested shared custody as well. He identifies himself as a speaker, business strategist and entrepreneur.