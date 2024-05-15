Massive shakeup in cast of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ for season 16

Credit: BRAVO Credit: BRAVO

Two of the five arrivals are alums: Porsha Williams, who was on the show from seasons 5 to 13, and Shamea Morton Mwangi, who has appeared for several years as either a guest or friend, each defined by occasional appearances on the show. This will be Shamea’s first season with a full peach, which is the Bravo lingo for being a full-time cast member who are expected to appear in every episode and have specific storylines.

The other three are fresh faces: Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.

Eady owns an apparel company who on Instagram describes herself as a motivational speaker and podcaster. Ferrell runs Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles in McDonough. Oakley is a real estate agent.

Only two cast members remain from season 15: Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora. Moore is the longest-running cast member now, going back to season five. Sidora joined the cast season 13.

The 16th season is starting production this month but won’t debut on Bravo until 2025, a longer-than-usual gap between taping and air date. This also means “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be skipping an entire calendar year for the first time since the show debuted in 2008. The last new episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” aired last September.

This upcoming season will feature seven full-time cast members, tied for season five in “Real Housewives of Atlanta” history for the biggest cast. The show typically has six.

Cynthia Bailey, who left the show two years ago after 11 seasons, will return as a “friend,” meaning she’ll show up on occasion.