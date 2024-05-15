Georgia Entertainment Scene

Massive shakeup in cast of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ for season 16

Three newbies are joined by two familiar faces and two season 15 cast member survivors.
By
39 minutes ago

After a lengthy delay and weak ratings for season 15, Bravo has overhauled the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” with four cast members out and five new ones in.

This is the most change the show has experienced in a single season since it debuted 16 years ago.

Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield (for a third time) and Sanya Richards-Ross were cut. Kandi Burruss voluntarily departed after 14 seasons in February.

The new cast members of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 16: Angela Oakley, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, and Brittany Eady. BRAVO

Credit: BRAVO

icon to expand image

Credit: BRAVO

Two of the five arrivals are alums: Porsha Williams, who was on the show from seasons 5 to 13, and Shamea Morton Mwangi, who has appeared for several years as either a guest or friend, each defined by occasional appearances on the show. This will be Shamea’s first season with a full peach, which is the Bravo lingo for being a full-time cast member who are expected to appear in every episode and have specific storylines.

The other three are fresh faces: Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.

Eady owns an apparel company who on Instagram describes herself as a motivational speaker and podcaster. Ferrell runs Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles in McDonough. Oakley is a real estate agent.

Only two cast members remain from season 15: Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora. Moore is the longest-running cast member now, going back to season five. Sidora joined the cast season 13.

The 16th season is starting production this month but won’t debut on Bravo until 2025, a longer-than-usual gap between taping and air date. This also means “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be skipping an entire calendar year for the first time since the show debuted in 2008. The last new episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” aired last September.

This upcoming season will feature seven full-time cast members, tied for season five in “Real Housewives of Atlanta” history for the biggest cast. The show typically has six.

Cynthia Bailey, who left the show two years ago after 11 seasons, will return as a “friend,” meaning she’ll show up on occasion.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden quietly sends emissary to Morehouse ahead of risky speech2h ago

Multiple studies of Alzheimer’s bring new pathways for treatment

Credit: Screenshot

Out-of-state donors largely favor ex-Trump aide in 3rd District U.S. House race

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

He fled Afghanistan. Now he helps other refugees find work in Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

He fled Afghanistan. Now he helps other refugees find work in Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Georgia high court hopeful seeks to make abortion a key issue
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy photo/ABC

Four reasons why Georgia’s Will Moseley could win ‘American Idol’
Interview: Uncle Kracker on ‘Follow Me,’ Kenny Chesney and Waffle House
Briefs: ‘Church Movie’ parody of Tyler Perry flops, DJ Babey Drew joins Q99.7
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Chris Sale keeps dazzling as Braves blank Cubs again
Museum of Graffiti brings sneaker pop-up to Ponce City Market
Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather