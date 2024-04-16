Stock Up: 3 locally made syrups and sauces

Pour these syrups and sauces at breakfast or dinner, as well as for drinks.
24-karat gold-flaked maple syrup
At Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles in McDonough, owner Kelli Ferrell serves such breakfast favorites as fish and grits, and waffles with a changing assortment of toppings. If you want to make those waffles at home, she sells a mix, as well as her richly flavored maple syrup, which features little bits of edible 24-karat gold. It’s a good way to dress up a brunch, and everyone who tried it loved shaking the bottle and watching the flakes shimmer and swirl.
$19 per 8-ounce bottle. Available at Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles, 1500 Highway 20 W., McDonough, and nanaschickenandwaffles.com.
Korean barbecue sauce/marinade
Atlanta-based Southern Art Sauce Co. produces a line of sauces influenced by Kelly Han’s roots in South Korea. When daughter Hannah Yee decided to make her mother’s sauces available to the public, the first product was hot sauce. Then came two varieties of Korean barbecue sauce/marinade — one sweet and savory, the other sweet and hot — combining soy sauce, rice syrup, garlic, sesame oil and sesame seeds. We used the sweet and savory sauce on a fried chicken sandwich, and marinated grilled flank steak in the sweet and hot sauce.
$14.99 per 12-ounce jar of barbecue sauce or marinade, $12.99 per 8.5-ounce bottle of hot sauce. Available at Fresh Market, Alon’s, Star Provisions and southernartco.com.
Simple syrups
Nicky Hines began A Dining Diva in 2016 and soon added cocktail demonstrations. When clients asked to purchase her mixers and shrubs, Brown Girl Mixers was born. The line includes eight syrups available year-round, five shrubs and four seasonal syrups. The intriguing combinations include blueberry-chocolate mint syrup and peach-rosemary-sage shrub. We tried the lime-mint version, part of her line of margarita syrups. The little bit of bitterness from the lime complemented the freshness of the mint. Her website includes recipes for other uses, such as vinaigrettes, glazes, cookies and scones.
$17 per 8-ounce bottle. Available at Oakhurst, Grant Park, Sandy Springs, Roswell and Avondale Estates farmers markets; Kinship Butcher and browngirlmixers.com.
