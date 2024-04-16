Stock Up: 3 locally made syrups and sauces

$19 per 8-ounce bottle. Available at Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles, 1500 Highway 20 W., McDonough, and nanaschickenandwaffles.com.

Korean barbecue sauce/marinade

Atlanta-based Southern Art Sauce Co. produces a line of sauces influenced by Kelly Han’s roots in South Korea. When daughter Hannah Yee decided to make her mother’s sauces available to the public, the first product was hot sauce. Then came two varieties of Korean barbecue sauce/marinade — one sweet and savory, the other sweet and hot — combining soy sauce, rice syrup, garlic, sesame oil and sesame seeds. We used the sweet and savory sauce on a fried chicken sandwich, and marinated grilled flank steak in the sweet and hot sauce.

$14.99 per 12-ounce jar of barbecue sauce or marinade, $12.99 per 8.5-ounce bottle of hot sauce. Available at Fresh Market, Alon’s, Star Provisions and southernartco.com.

Simple syrups

Nicky Hines began A Dining Diva in 2016 and soon added cocktail demonstrations. When clients asked to purchase her mixers and shrubs, Brown Girl Mixers was born. The line includes eight syrups available year-round, five shrubs and four seasonal syrups. The intriguing combinations include blueberry-chocolate mint syrup and peach-rosemary-sage shrub. We tried the lime-mint version, part of her line of margarita syrups. The little bit of bitterness from the lime complemented the freshness of the mint. Her website includes recipes for other uses, such as vinaigrettes, glazes, cookies and scones.

$17 per 8-ounce bottle. Available at Oakhurst, Grant Park, Sandy Springs, Roswell and Avondale Estates farmers markets; Kinship Butcher and browngirlmixers.com.

