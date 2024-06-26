Georgia Entertainment Scene

Kenya Moore won't be back on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' after suspension

She was accused of showing pornographic photos of another cast member at an event.
1 hour ago

Veteran Atlanta reality star Kenya Moore won’t return to shooting the current 16th season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after allegedly sharing photographs of a fellow cast member performing sexual acts.

Earlier this month, Bravo first suspended Moore following news that she showed lewd images of newcomer Brittany Eady at the opening of her hair salon.

Bravo declined to officially comment on the move but publications ranging from People, Deadline, Entertainment Tonight and Entertainment Weekly confirmed the network’s move after TMZ and Straight From the A broke the news Tuesday.

“She decided it was best for herself to leave after how she felt the incident was handled and how she was treated,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Moore last week was first suspended pending an investigation. While Bravo has not permanently fired her, she will not finish out the season, which involved the biggest changes in the show’s history in terms of cast.

There are three new cast members and the return of Porsha Williams after two seasons off. Shamea Morton, who has previously been a part-time member of the show, also got a peach for the first time. Drew Sidora is now the only remaining cast member from last season. She joined the show season 13.

It’s unclear if Moore will show up at all on the show next season since this alleged incident happened early in the season. Moore joined the show season five in 2012 and has been a main cast member ever since except for season 11, when she upset Bravo brass by getting married to New York restaurateur Marc Daly in 2017 without the network’s knowledge.

Moore also finally finalized her divorce from Daly earlier this month, according to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly.

She was given primary custody of their 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

The paperwork said Daly will pay Moore $2,000 a month in child support and $1,000 a month to fund a college savings account for Brooklyn. Neither will receive alimony. The couple separated in 2019. It has taken several years for the divorce to be finalized.

It’s not your imagination. People are getting COVID again

