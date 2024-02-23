Porsha Williams files for divorce from Simon Guobadia after 15-month marriage

The couple met in 2021 and quickly got engaged. Guobadia and Williams appeared on the Bravo spin-off “Porsha’s Family Matters” that year.

Guobadia, 59, grew up in Nigeria and came to the United States in 1982 as a teenager. He runs Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, which supplies refined fuels in the southeast United States. He has also invested in movies and restaurants.

An avid golfer and car collector, Guobadia has been married three times before including to Falynn Guobadia, who appeared briefly on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” He has five children from previous relationships.

This is Williams’ second marriage. She was married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. Their relationship was chronicled on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when she arrived in 2012. She has a 4-year-old daughter, Pilar, with Atlanta entrepreneur Dennis McKinley. They were engaged but split before getting married.

Williams was on “Real Housewives” from 2012 to 2021. She also left “Dish Nation” as a host after eight seasons in 2021.