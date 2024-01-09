Shooting soon in Atlanta: ‘Wolverines’ about ‘Saturday Night Live’ launch

A major feature film about the launch of “Saturday Night Live” in Manhattan in 1975 is scheduled to begin shooting in metro Atlanta in March.

The cast has not been finalized. Backstage recently posted an ad seeking actors for leads and supporting roles. The film, currently called “Wolverines,” will be produced at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.

The movie will feature actors playing season one cast members Gilda Radner, Jane Curtin, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Laraine Newman, Chevy Chase, and Garrett Morris along with show creator Lorne Michaels.

“Wolverines” is set on October 11, 1975, when a group of young comedians and writers debuted on NBC what would become a pop culture mainstay called “Saturday Night Live.” It retells how the comedy show almost didn’t happen, counting down to the moments when the first sketch “The Wolverines” aired. The very first host was comic legend George Carlin.

Jason Reitman (”Thank You for Smoking,” “Juno,” “Up in the Air”) will direct a script co-written by “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” collaborator Gil Kenan (”A Boy Called Christmas”).

