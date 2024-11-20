Celebrating the season brings families together while making new memories. This year, why not take your celebration on the road? Within just a few hours, you and the family can find yourselves in a new destination, immersing yourself in new holiday activities. It could be the perfect way to take your seasonal get-togethers to the next level.

Pigeon Forge/Sevierville/Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Many Atlantans flock to Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Gatlinburg for spring break, summer vacation and fall getaways. But this trio of Tennessee mountain towns also dress to the nines for the holidays.

Fans of holidays lights will find millions of twinkling displays at every turn. In fact, there are 15 million holiday lights lining the parkway from Sevierville to Pigeon Forge and into Gatlinburg. But this is just the start of these lit attractions.

At Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland in Sevierville, the entire family will be surrounded by LED lights synchronized to holiday music as they drive through display after display. In Pigeon Forge, you can stroll among the lights on the Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail, passing by larger-than-life animals, under colorful arches and alongside bright holiday scenes.

At Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, you not only can take in millions of holiday lights, but you also can sample a variety of flavors on the hot cocoa crawl, sing along with the Anakeesta carolers, and try some holiday treats.

Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville continues to be a popular destination for those who love space. And while the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is always worthy of a visit, Huntsville also puts on quite a show for the holidays.

The Huntsville Botanical Garden invites you to come walk or drive among a Galaxy of Lights throughout the garden. You’ll find thousands of twinkling lights and animated displays sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

At the Huntsville Museum of Art, prepare to don your skates and hit the ice during Skating in the Park. You and the family can see who has the best skills — or at least who can take a turn without a spill. When you need a break, you can sip on a hot chocolate from the on-site food vendor.

If Christmas trees are your passion, head to Big Spring International Park for the Tinsel Trail. For this festive tradition, more than 400 live Christmas trees are decorated by individuals, nonprofits and corporations. Bring the family, and see which tree is each person’s favorite.

South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Featuring the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens and McCormick, the Old 96 District in South Carolina overflows with holiday events and attractions filled with small-town charm.

A good starting point is downtown Abbeville, which hosts numerous holiday events all month long. On Dec. 14, start the day by taking part in the Reindeer Run, a 5K run through downtown Abbeville. Just remember to don your favorite pair of reindeer antlers and a holiday shirt. Afterward, choose a good viewing spot around the square to watch the Christmas parade.

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries will host Christmas at Connie Maxwell. Here you can take a horse-drawn carriage ride around the campus to take in the sparkling holiday displays. Other activities include a petting zoo, live nativity performance, concerts and much more.

During the first and second weekends of December, come see the McCormick County Historical Commission’s Festival of Trees at the grist mill at the Dorn Mill Complex. Inside, you’ll weave your way through a winter wonderland as you take in all the decorations and displays. Afterward, head next door for the holiday market at the cotton gin to finish your holiday shopping.