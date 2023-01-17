Free for all in Atlanta: Keep your wallet closed and have fun

Concerts in Norcross. Put on your dancing shoes and head to the Cultural Arts & Community Center for a night of jazz, rock, Motown and more during the city’s First Friday Concert Series. Next month, electric guitarist Myles Brown will perform classical and jazz tunes. Tickets are available two weeks prior to each concert and RSVP is required. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 3. 10 College St. NW, Norcross. norcrossga.net.

High Museum of Art. UPS Second Sunday, accessible the second Sunday of each month, means free admission and special family-friendly programs including creative arts, exclusive performances plus access to permanent collections and special exhibits at this Midtown museum. February’s program will feature a DJ spinning upbeat tunes, art-making workshops with Berea College students and smARTbox distribution while supplies last. Free admission is available all day; program times vary. Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 12. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org.

Preston Ridge Community Center. Folks looking to get a workout routine started or level up their current fitness plan this month will appreciate classes such as Zumba, yoga and total fitness, a step and light weight exercise workout. Classes are available now through Jan. 31 but check the calendar at end of the month since recurring classes may continue to February and beyond. Various times. 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Alpharetta. 678-297-6194, awesomealpharetta.com.

Home Depot. This big box retailer offers a slew of online DIY classes, ranging from vinyl and tile flooring installation to painting a room. Homeowner 101 classes include power tool basics and home fundamentals such as installing air filters, resetting breaker boxers and locating main shut off valves. Additionally, kids who enjoy tool time and building things will appreciate in-person first Saturday workshops. The next workshop will feature a Valentine’s vase; March will be a pinball-making workshop; and April, a poolside birdhouse. Registration is required. Online classes, dates and times vary. Kids workshops 9 a.m.-noon. Feb. 4, March 4 and April 1. Various locations throughout metro Atlanta. homedepot.com.

Lowe’s. Aptly called DIY-U by Lowe’s, this home improvement retailer offers online and in-person workshops to help guide people through home improvement and how-to projects. Online classes, including how to build an indoor vertical garden, installing a backsplash, lawn care basics and painting cabinets are uploaded to the site so people can watch each video at their leisure. A class called 3 Ways to Create an Accent Wall will be livestreamed and an in-person wooden snowman picture frame making workshop will be available this month for the kiddos. For future planning, children will have an opportunity to make a sweetheart swan note holder in-store, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Kids picture frame workshop, 9 a.m.-noon. Jan. 21; swan note holder, Feb. 11. Adults accent wall livestream workshop, 8 p.m. Jan. 24. Various locations throughout metro Atlanta and reservation required where applicable. lowes.com.

Atlanta Beltline. Help toddlers up to age 5 get in the habit of having fun while engaging in fitness activities such as learning a new sport to promote physical development, cardio strength and social skills. Children ages 6-12 can participate in games like capture the flag, tug-of-war, relay races and learn about healthy nutrition. Multiple classes are available from Jan. 21-30; times vary. Classes take place at Washington Park. 1125 Lena St. NW, Atlanta. beltline.org.

Fernbank Science Center. Explore permanent exhibits like the Apollo 6 Command Module, live animals including snakes, turtles and a honey bee observation hive as well as microscopic photographs. Admission and parking are always free. Fernbank Science Center is open Monday to Saturday; hours vary. 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102, fernbank.edu.

Center for Puppetry Arts. This art center features international and domestic puppetry gallery; a Jim Hensen gallery with displays of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Bert and Ernie; a library and more. On select Saturdays throughout the year, free admission museum-only tickets are available. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28, April 22, July 1 and Oct. 7. 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-873-3391, puppet.org.

Fulton County Library System. Libraries are packed with enrichment opportunities — from books to borrow to educational courses to fitness and movement classes. For instance, the East Atlanta branch offers biweekly crafts, stories and song sessions for children in kindergarten through third grade. The Sandy Springs branch has Yoga with Marianne, a class dedicated to easing stress and muscle tension every Saturday now through May 27. Children ages 5 and older are invited to play with LEGOs every Saturday now through May 20 at the Hapeville branch. There are other classes including line dancing, GED preparation, art, stress-reduction coloring classes for adults, math tutoring for children, chess clubs, an online cooking class and much more. The aforementioned classes and events are specific to the Fulton County Library System; libraries in other metro Atlanta counties offer an array of programs as well. Check online for specific events and times. Times and classes vary by branch. fulcolibrary.org.