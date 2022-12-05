Stock Up: Toco Hill market is the place to go for Hanukkah supplies

Potato latkes

Fried foods, such as latkes, are a traditional way of celebrating the miracle of the oil, which kept a menorah lit for eight days. If you love latkes, but you don’t like the mess of frying, the Spicy Peach sells frozen traditional potato latkes. They have lots of potato flavor, and, in our opinion, just the right amount of onion. Bake them in just 20 minutes from the freezer and top with sour cream, or add a side of applesauce. True confession: We had no problem polishing off a plate of these 2½-inch ultra-crispy pancakes all by ourselves.

$13.99 per package of 24 latkes.

Hanukkah candies

Foil-wrapped chocolate coins might be the best-known Hanukkah candy, but you’ll find milk chocolate Maccabees at the Spicy Peach, commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple when Jewish rebels regained control from the Greeks. The shop’s assortment of Hanukkah candies also includes stylish blue and silver almond “jewels” — dark chocolate-covered almonds with a crisp metallic blue or silver coating — as well as fun dreidel ring-pops and suckers. You also can find jellies, holographic coins and tangy fruit dreidel Oodles. And, don’t forget to pick up a bag of Chez Chaya Celtic sea-salt caramels.

$5.99 to $9.99 per container.

