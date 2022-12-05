Stock Up: Toco Hill market is the place to go for Hanukkah supplies

The Spicy Peach is a kosher market in Atlanta’s Toco Hill Shopping Center. Co-owners Jodi Wittenberg, Tzippy Teller and Lydia Schloss opened the store in 2014, and have packed it with kosher groceries, prepared foods, a soup-salad-panini-sushi bar and a selection of gift baskets. They have a wide selection of things you might need for the eight nights of Hanukkah, celebrated this year Dec. 18-26.
Kosher cheeses
Dairy foods are traditional for Hanukkah, as a way to remember the brave heroine Judith, who saved her village from the Babylonians by charming her way into the enemy camp with a basket of wine and cheese. When the Babylonian general passed out, she beheaded him with his own sword. If you usually serve fried mozzarella sticks, or noodle kugel, you might want to consider a cheese board this year. The Spicy Peach carries a wide array, including selections from the Cheese Guy, a New Jersey-based maker of kosher artisan cheeses. Try the mimolette, garlic and herb goat cheese, manchego or our new favorite, aged Parmesan with cheddar notes.
$6.99 to $18.99 for pieces of approximately 6 ounces. The Spicy Peach, 2887 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-334-7200, thespicypeach.com
Potato latkes
Fried foods, such as latkes, are a traditional way of celebrating the miracle of the oil, which kept a menorah lit for eight days. If you love latkes, but you don’t like the mess of frying, the Spicy Peach sells frozen traditional potato latkes. They have lots of potato flavor, and, in our opinion, just the right amount of onion. Bake them in just 20 minutes from the freezer and top with sour cream, or add a side of applesauce. True confession: We had no problem polishing off a plate of these 2½-inch ultra-crispy pancakes all by ourselves.
$13.99 per package of 24 latkes.
Hanukkah candies
Foil-wrapped chocolate coins might be the best-known Hanukkah candy, but you’ll find milk chocolate Maccabees at the Spicy Peach, commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple when Jewish rebels regained control from the Greeks. The shop’s assortment of Hanukkah candies also includes stylish blue and silver almond “jewels” — dark chocolate-covered almonds with a crisp metallic blue or silver coating — as well as fun dreidel ring-pops and suckers. You also can find jellies, holographic coins and tangy fruit dreidel Oodles. And, don’t forget to pick up a bag of Chez Chaya Celtic sea-salt caramels.
$5.99 to $9.99 per container.
