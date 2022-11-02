Make no mistake, this Negroni doesn’t have gin

So, what is a Negroni sbagliato? It is a variation on a Negroni, the classic cocktail of equal portions gin, sweet vermouth and Campari. In the sbagliato version, prosecco is substituted for the gin, which makes the drink lighter, less alcoholic and more refreshing.

Sbagliato is the Italian word for “mistaken.” Cocktail lore has it that a bartender mistakenly grabbed a bottle of prosecco instead of gin when making a Negroni. That bartender, Mirko Stocchetto, was the owner of Bar Sasso in Milan, and a well-trained professional.

The drink was created in the late 1960s, when Milan was experiencing a cultural revolution. Fashion houses were booming, and more women were entering the workplace. Mirko thought that something lighter was needed for this new drinking class. Although he was Venetian, he stayed away from spritzes, but he liked sparkling wine as an ingredient. As his son, Maurizio, the current owner of Bar Basso, tells it, his dad liked to make small changes to classics.

So, it seems likely this was no mistake.

Enjoy mixing up this riff on a classic cocktail at home, and keep it in your back pocket for the impending holiday entertaining. Its bitter, bright taste and low-alcohol content make it a great pre-dinner drink.

And, remember: When you are out and order it, just say “Negroni sbagliato.”

The “with prosecco in it” is redundant.

NEGRONI SBAGLIATO

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce sweet vermouth

1 ounce (or slightly more) prosecco

Orange slice (optional)

Fill a rocks glass with ice. Add the Campari and sweet vermouth. Add the prosecco, and give it a few gentle spins around the glass with a bar spoon, to integrate the ingredients. Garnish with an orange slice.

Serves: 1

Per serving: 145 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, no fiber, no fat, no cholesterol, 4 milligrams sodium.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

