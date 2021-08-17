UGA food scientists get creative with Georgia commodities

Take, for example, Georgia’s emerging citrus market and a crop like the satsuma. Is it good for something besides peeling and eating? What about turning the fresh fruit into a powdered drink?

Caption Bobby Goss works with the spray dryer at the UGA Food Product Innovation and Commercialization Center in Griffin, Ga. A spray dryer is used in the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries to turn liquids into solids. (Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com) Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Three massive temperature-controlled rooms, known as pilot plants, are where questions like these are put to the test and recipes get perfected. Kevin Mis Solval, assistant professor in UGA’s Food Science and Technology Department, and FoodPIC program manager Lauren Hatcher led me inside one room where researcher Bobby Goss and graduate student Boran Wang were using milk to test the new atomizer of a spray dryer, machinery used in the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries to convert liquids into powders.

Plenty of Georgia fruit juice has seen time in a FoodPIC spray dryer — from satsumas to peaches to muscadines to pomegranates, said Mis Solval.

Besides a drink powder, the center is working with the Georgia Pomegranate Growers Association, based in Alma, to study the potential for other novel pomegranate products, such as essential oils.

Anyone who has visited the Georgia coast during winter months has likely seen a jellyfish bloom. Cannonball jellyfish, also known as Georgia jellyball, is edible, but most Americans don’t have a taste for it; about 90% of the harvest is salted and dried before being exported to Asia, where it is deemed a delicacy.

Caption UGA food scientist Kevin Mis Solval holds cured Georgia cannonball jellyfish. Mis Solval and his colleagues are researching ways to turn the Georgia jellyfish into a viable product based on its high collagen content. (Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com) Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Mis Solval calls it a “missed opportunity” for the domestic market. He and his colleagues hope to change that.

Thanks to a $500,000 grant, faculty at FoodPIC are working to develop jellyfish products, such as in the form of nutritional supplements, that take advantage of the marine animal’s high collagen content, a protein normally extracted from bovine sources.

Beyond contributing to the economic prosperity of the state, FoodPIC scientists are part of medical efforts to improve the health of Georgia residents. Hatcher and Mis Solval opened the stainless-steel door to another pilot plant, where lab technician Alison Payton was baking cookies.

Caption The University of Georgia Food Product Innovation and Commercialization Center is currently working with Morehouse College of Medicine to develop a high-protein cookie. The sweet treat will be used as part of a study that seeks to combat the effects of sickle cell anemia among pediatric patients. (Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com) Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

They weren’t just any old cookies, but the finalized recipe for high-protein treats destined for a Morehouse College of Medicine study that seeks to combat the effects of sickle cell anemia among pediatric patients at Emory Healthcare and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“There’s a lot of expertise on this campus,” said Hatcher as she and Mis Solval escorted me to the front door.

From food-as-medicine efforts to powdered fruit juice to collagen extractions — who knew there was so much innovation happening inside this nondescript brick building in Griffin?

