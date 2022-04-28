ajc logo
X

Toast to your mom this Mother’s Day with these spirited gifts

Bee's Knees Cocktail Kit from Pink house Academy. Courtesy of Kat Wilson

caption arrowCaption
Bee's Knees Cocktail Kit from Pink house Academy. Courtesy of Kat Wilson

Food and Recipes
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
22 minutes ago

You can celebrate your mom and the mother figures in your life with thoughtful, sippable gifts this Mother’s Day, and beyond.

Bee’s knees cocktail kit

Let your mother know that she’s the bee’s knees with a cocktail kit from Pink House Academy, which, fittingly, is owned by a woman. Founder Emily Lawson learned from her Nana everything she needed to know in order to be a successful chef and maker of syrups, shrubs and bitters. The bee’s knee’s cocktail kit ($42) has everything that you’ll need to make the Prohibition-era cocktail, including a 16-ounce bottle of Pink House lavender syrup, a 4-ounce bottle of Pink House honeysuckle bitters, dehydrated lemon wheels for garnishing, bee pollen lavender for the rimming sugar, a recipe card and a botanical greeting card. Add vodka or gin, or you can make it zero-proof. The syrup makes a lovely lavender French 75 and adds floral sweetness to coffee, cocktails and desserts. The kit ships nationwide and can be ordered at pinkhouseacademy.com.

ExploreMetro Atlanta beer and cocktail news
caption arrowCaption
New Zealand's Scapegrace black gin gets a lavender hue when mixed with tonic. Courtesy of Scapegrace Distillery

Credit: Handout

New Zealand's Scapegrace black gin gets a lavender hue when mixed with tonic. Courtesy of Scapegrace Distillery

Credit: Handout

caption arrowCaption
New Zealand's Scapegrace black gin gets a lavender hue when mixed with tonic. Courtesy of Scapegrace Distillery

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Scapegrace black gin

For the mom who is a bit unconventional, why not paint it black? Mark Neal said he decided to launch Scapegrace after realizing that “no one was making a great gin in New Zealand.” Scapegrace black gin ($39.99, 750-milliliter) is juniper-forward, earthy, tropical, floral and savory-sweet, thanks to the addition of Aronia berry, sweet potato, saffron, butterfly pea and pineapple. The world’s first black, color-changing gin turns lavender when mixed with tonic. Pour your mom a glass of Scapegrace’s signature serving of gin, tonic water and two slices of green apple for a fun experience. shop.scapegracedistillery.com/collections/usa

ExploreStock Up: Three gifts for the mom who loves food
caption arrowCaption
The Vosges Dalmore scotch-infused chocolate collection is infused with expressions of single malt whisky. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

The Vosges Dalmore scotch-infused chocolate collection is infused with expressions of single malt whisky. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

caption arrowCaption
The Vosges Dalmore scotch-infused chocolate collection is infused with expressions of single malt whisky. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Vosges Dalmore scotch-infused chocolates

Send your mother a handcrafted pairing of proprietary chocolate infused with expressions of single malt whisky. Vosges Dalmore Collection ($40) includes three selections of chocolate combined with three aged whiskies. Try Dalmore 12, with raw honey, dark chocolate and orange peel; Dalmore 15, with early-harvest, first-press olive oil, dark chocolate and spiced ginger crunch; and Dalmore 18, with vanilla bean coffee burnt sugar caramel and dark chocolate ganache, covered in white chocolate with gold leaf. Maybe your mom will share. Vosgeschocolate.com.

ExploreUnique gifts for drinkers
caption arrowCaption
The Wine Nook dispenser comes with a 3-liter bag (the equivalent of four bottles of wine) to fill with whatever you are serving. Courtesy of Wine Nook

Credit: Handout

The Wine Nook dispenser comes with a 3-liter bag (the equivalent of four bottles of wine) to fill with whatever you are serving. Courtesy of Wine Nook

Credit: Handout

caption arrowCaption
The Wine Nook dispenser comes with a 3-liter bag (the equivalent of four bottles of wine) to fill with whatever you are serving. Courtesy of Wine Nook

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Wine Nook dispenser

For the entertainer, or the consumer who prefers sustainable wine packaging, the Wine Nook ($79) is a clever gift. The pretty countertop or tabletop dispenser comes with a 3-liter bag (the equivalent of four bottles of wine) to fill with whatever your mom is serving. The dispenser comes in five fun colors, with chalk to personalize, a handle for carrying, and an easy-to-open sliding door. It even can be engraved for special occasions. It’s available at winenook.com and Amazon.

caption arrowCaption
Sorel's hibiscus-based liqueur is based on versions of hibiscus tea dating back 500 years. It now is available in Georgia. Courtesy of Sorel

Credit: Handout

Sorel's hibiscus-based liqueur is based on versions of hibiscus tea dating back 500 years. It now is available in Georgia. Courtesy of Sorel

Credit: Handout

caption arrowCaption
Sorel's hibiscus-based liqueur is based on versions of hibiscus tea dating back 500 years. It now is available in Georgia. Courtesy of Sorel

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Sorel hibiscus liqueur

Give the mom who is pretty and powerful something equally matched. Sorel liqueur ($32.99, 30-proof, 750-milliliter) has roots in the Caribbean, just like its creator, Jackie Summer. The drink, which is based on versions of hibiscus tea dating back 500 years, first launched in 2011, and recently became available in Georgia. Sip the blend of Moroccan hibiscus, Indonesian nutmeg, cassia bark and Nigerian ginger infused in grain alcohol over ice, or mixed into a cocktail. It’s a great addition to a Negroni. sorelofficial.com

caption arrowCaption
Juniper-forward Dorothy Parker rose petal-flavored gin gets its pink hue from elderflowers and rose petals. Courtesy of New York Distilling

Credit: Gabi Porter

Juniper-forward Dorothy Parker rose petal-flavored gin gets its pink hue from elderflowers and rose petals. Courtesy of New York Distilling

Credit: Gabi Porter

caption arrowCaption
Juniper-forward Dorothy Parker rose petal-flavored gin gets its pink hue from elderflowers and rose petals. Courtesy of New York Distilling

Credit: Gabi Porter

Credit: Gabi Porter

Dorothy Parker rose petal-flavored gin

Instead of roses, how about a rose petal-infused gin named for a famous writer who was known for her brilliance and wit? Dorothy Parker rose petal-flavored gin ($40, 740-milliliter) is a special release of only 10,000 bottles from Brooklyn, New York-based New York Distilling, available through the end of summer. With a flavor profile grounded in juniper and elderberry, it also draws complexity from coriander, hibiscus, green cardamom pods, cinnamon bark and lemon and orange peel. Its natural pink hue is derived through infusion of rose petals and crushed elderberries. Nydistilling.com

caption arrowCaption
You can find recipes for the Rory mocktail or Sookie’s Survival margaritas in "Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook." Courtesy of Insight Editions

Credit: Handout

You can find recipes for the Rory mocktail or Sookie’s Survival margaritas in "Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook." Courtesy of Insight Editions

Credit: Handout

caption arrowCaption
You can find recipes for the Rory mocktail or Sookie’s Survival margaritas in "Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook." Courtesy of Insight Editions

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

“Gilmore Girls” cookbook

Shake up a blush-hued Rory mocktail or one of the Snookie’s Survival margaritas featured in the new “Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook” by Elena P. Craig and Kristen Mulrooney ($32.99, Insight Editions). Make dishes from more than 50 recipes from Stars Hollow for fans of the classic mother-daughter bonding series. It’s jam-packed, not only with fun recipes and colorful photos, but magic moments from the series. There even are instructions on how to make Luke’s famous pick-me-up Santa Burger.

ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
RECIPES: Phenomenal fungi can create mealtime magic
RECIPE: Make Table & Main’s Strawberry Lemon Cornmeal Trifle
RECIPE: Re-create Atlanta restaurant refried beans at home
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top