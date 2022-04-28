Toast to your mom this Mother’s Day with these spirited gifts

For the mom who is a bit unconventional, why not paint it black? Mark Neal said he decided to launch Scapegrace after realizing that “no one was making a great gin in New Zealand.” Scapegrace black gin ($39.99, 750-milliliter) is juniper-forward, earthy, tropical, floral and savory-sweet, thanks to the addition of Aronia berry, sweet potato, saffron, butterfly pea and pineapple. The world’s first black, color-changing gin turns lavender when mixed with tonic. Pour your mom a glass of Scapegrace’s signature serving of gin, tonic water and two slices of green apple for a fun experience. shop.scapegracedistillery.com/collections/usa

Vosges Dalmore scotch-infused chocolates

Send your mother a handcrafted pairing of proprietary chocolate infused with expressions of single malt whisky. Vosges Dalmore Collection ($40) includes three selections of chocolate combined with three aged whiskies. Try Dalmore 12, with raw honey, dark chocolate and orange peel; Dalmore 15, with early-harvest, first-press olive oil, dark chocolate and spiced ginger crunch; and Dalmore 18, with vanilla bean coffee burnt sugar caramel and dark chocolate ganache, covered in white chocolate with gold leaf. Maybe your mom will share. Vosgeschocolate.com.

Wine Nook dispenser

For the entertainer, or the consumer who prefers sustainable wine packaging, the Wine Nook ($79) is a clever gift. The pretty countertop or tabletop dispenser comes with a 3-liter bag (the equivalent of four bottles of wine) to fill with whatever your mom is serving. The dispenser comes in five fun colors, with chalk to personalize, a handle for carrying, and an easy-to-open sliding door. It even can be engraved for special occasions. It’s available at winenook.com and Amazon.

Sorel hibiscus liqueur

Give the mom who is pretty and powerful something equally matched. Sorel liqueur ($32.99, 30-proof, 750-milliliter) has roots in the Caribbean, just like its creator, Jackie Summer. The drink, which is based on versions of hibiscus tea dating back 500 years, first launched in 2011, and recently became available in Georgia. Sip the blend of Moroccan hibiscus, Indonesian nutmeg, cassia bark and Nigerian ginger infused in grain alcohol over ice, or mixed into a cocktail. It’s a great addition to a Negroni. sorelofficial.com

Dorothy Parker rose petal-flavored gin

Instead of roses, how about a rose petal-infused gin named for a famous writer who was known for her brilliance and wit? Dorothy Parker rose petal-flavored gin ($40, 740-milliliter) is a special release of only 10,000 bottles from Brooklyn, New York-based New York Distilling, available through the end of summer. With a flavor profile grounded in juniper and elderberry, it also draws complexity from coriander, hibiscus, green cardamom pods, cinnamon bark and lemon and orange peel. Its natural pink hue is derived through infusion of rose petals and crushed elderberries. Nydistilling.com

“Gilmore Girls” cookbook

Shake up a blush-hued Rory mocktail or one of the Snookie’s Survival margaritas featured in the new “Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook” by Elena P. Craig and Kristen Mulrooney ($32.99, Insight Editions). Make dishes from more than 50 recipes from Stars Hollow for fans of the classic mother-daughter bonding series. It’s jam-packed, not only with fun recipes and colorful photos, but magic moments from the series. There even are instructions on how to make Luke’s famous pick-me-up Santa Burger.

