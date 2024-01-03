Stouts and porters are a January treat

Explore More beer and brewery news

Boulevard Brewing Co. Dark Truth imperial stout (Kansas City, Missouri)

Billed as an “exotic, inky concoction,” Dark Truth is made with barley, wheat, rye and oats, plus Belgian yeast and German noble hops. At 9% alcohol, it’s complex, with pronounced bitterness, notes of rich, dark chocolate, and a soft mouthfeel. In a glass, it exhibits a fluffy brown head above a black body.

Brooklyn Brewery black chocolate imperial stout (Brooklyn, New York)

Judging by the number of times I’ve written about this stout, it obviously is one of my all-time favorite takes on the Russian imperial style. It features dark cacao aromas and flavors, and Willamette and Fuggle hops add to the bittersweet character. At 10% alcohol, it ages beautifully, and it makes a great gift that keeps on giving.

Deschutes Brewery Black Butte imperial porter (Bend, Oregon)

Deschutes recently celebrated its 35th anniversary with a deep, dark porter inspired by the classic German Black Forest cake. With tart cherries, cocoa and vanilla, plus multiple grains — including wheat, oats and roasted barley — and Millenium, Cascade and Tettnang hops, it offers a riot of aromas and flavors. At 11% alcohol, sharing is caring.

Left Hand Brewing Co. Nitro milk stout (Longmont, Colorado)

Call it a portable draft beer. Left Hand introduced Nitro milk stout in a bottle in 2011, followed by in a can in 2017. Whatever the vessel, the black liquid is a sensory treat, with a silky, smooth mouthfeel and notes of coffee, chocolate, brown sugar and vanilla. And, at just 6% alcohol, it’s fairly close to a session beer.

New Holland Brewing Dragon’s Milk bourbon barrel-aged stout (Holland, Michigan)

At 11% alcohol, New Holland’s Dragon’s Milk is almost too easy to drink. Aged in bourbon barrels for three months, it’s boozy but balanced, with pronounced aromas and flavors of oak and sweet notes of coffee, chocolate and vanilla cream. Once again, this is a beer to share, sip and savor, either with dessert or as dessert.

Samuel Smith’s organic chocolate stout (Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, England)

At 5% alcohol, this organic chocolate stout is the lightest brew on the list, with a soft balance of flavors and aromas. Smith’s says that it is brewed with well water and organic ingredients, including chocolate malt, cocoa extract and cane sugar. It’s said to be suitable for vegans and vegetarians, and it is registered with the Vegan Society.

