Stock Up: Three ways to treat yourself for the holidays

Single-serve coffee from Steeped Coffee

You want to take a holiday break with a great cup of coffee, but you aren’t headed to a coffee shop, and you don’t want to brew a pot. It’s steeped coffee to the rescue. We were just introduced to Steeped Coffee of Santa Cruz, California, and their bags filled with coffee from Durham, North Carolina-based roaster Counter Culture. Convenient, delicious and quick, it’s single-serve specialty coffee in the equivalent of a large tea bag. Bring water to a boil, put it in a mug, and dunk the bag a few times. Then, let everything steep for about 5 minutes. We tried it hot, and then we used some bags to make cold brew. It’s all delicious, and so convenient. And, everything, from the bag to its packet, is compostable. The bags are available in light roast, medium roast, dark roast, French roast (the one we tried) and decaf.

$15 per 10-pack box. Available on Amazon and, with free shipping in the U.S., at steepedcoffee.com.

Holiday beverages from No. 246. Courtesy of Hannah Gregus Credit: Hannah Gregus Credit: Hannah Gregus

Holiday beverages from No. 246

Chefs Ford Fry and Drew Belline have decided you need a taste of their Decatur restaurant, No. 246, at home, so they asked Beverage Manager Clarke Anderson to dream up a few ideas. Anderson created an apple spice syrup and a hot chocolate mix to get you through the holidays. The apple spice syrup is perfect for making hot spiced cider, but don’t limit it to hot drinks. The syrup comes with recipes for an apple-spiced whiskey sour and a fabulous Old-Fashioned. It’s very spice-forward, with just a hint of bitter in the mix. We love this very sophisticated taste. The hot chocolate mix largely is made up of finely crumbled chocolate that melts perfectly in hot milk. We could see using this to make mocha drinks, as well. While you’re ordering, consider the restaurant’s family-style pasta and pizza dinners, and make a No. 246 night of it.

$8 for 4-ounce bottle of apple spice syrup. $8 per 7-ounce jar of hot chocolate mix, making two servings. Purchase for curbside pickup at the restaurant from the No. 246 menu at order.no246.com/no246/Decatur/menu.htm. Available through the end of the year. No. 246, 129 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur.

Explore Gifts for everyone on your list

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.