Stock Up: Three ways to enjoy cake and coffee

Global coffees

Murilo and Christine Santos opened Boarding Pass Coffee, their Milton roastery and tasting room, to share their love of international travel, and to introduce us to coffees from across the globe. They not only offer an array of coffees, but they also tempt us to travel to the coffee-growing regions, with facts about each area and its culture. Pick up a coffee “passport” and have it stamped with “visas” from the countries whose coffee you try. The passport includes tips on making the perfect cup of coffee, whether you use a French press, do pour-over or make your coffee in a moka or Turkish pot. The coffee beans come with postcards, providing details about the area where the coffee is grown, which might put you in the mood to travel. Our new favorite coffee is Serra Negra, roasted from beans grown by Murilo’s family in Brazil. The name translates to “black hills,” and refers to the region’s hillsides, covered with coffee plants as far as the eye can see. This coffee is rich, with chocolate notes and not a trace of bitterness.

$15 to $18.50 per 12-ounce package of single varieties. $18.50 for a box of four 2-ounce coffee samplers. Single-serve pods and single-serve pour-over pouches also can be bought. Available at Boarding Pass Coffee, 13695 Highway 9, Milton, 770-674-1350, or at boardingpasscoffee.com.

White chocolate mint layer cake from Daisy Cakes.

White chocolate mint layer cake

Kim Nelson of Pauline, South Carolina, took her pitch for Daisy Cakes, a line of from-scratch cakes made from family recipes, to Shark Tank. Not every judge went for the pitch, but all of them devoured their slice of cake, as did everyone who tried the white chocolate mint layer cake that arrived at our doorstep. The Daisy Cakes slogan is “Life is too short to say ‘no’ to cake.” Everyone here agreed, especially when it came to this luscious cake, with its four moist chocolate layers and white chocolate mint buttercream frosting. Most Daisy Cakes come with a sweet white chocolate daisy in the center, but this one is decorated with a bright green shamrock, perfect for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The cakes are shipped frozen. You can thaw it right away, or cut it into slices and keep them frozen for future indulgences.

$69.95 to $89.95 for a four-layer cake that serves 16 to 20. You also can get three-layer gluten-free cakes. Available at ilovedaisycakes.com.

