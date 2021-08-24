Stock Up: Three things to sip during these last days of summer

Kombucha from Kea Beverages

Sean Keating and Keaton Hong started Kea Beverages in 2018, pedaling a “pay what you want” bike cart on the Atlanta Beltline. Success got them off the cart and into a full-time brewery, where they make kombucha, but also what they call “soft beverages,” such as cold brew coffee and chai. Their first flavor was hibiscus and lemongrass, and now they’re producing five flavors, including one that combines raspberry, rose and lime. Hong said his favorite is the blackberry and sage flavor, and, as surprising as the combination is, that little bit of sage coming through at the end of a sip is really nice. But, to help our readers, we knew we had to try more than one. Our testers were torn between the prickly pear and mango, and the hibiscus and lemongrass, Kea’s original flavor. These are fun combinations, and delicious. If you’re not familiar with kombucha, these would be good ones to try. Many people swear by this fermented beverage as a good source of probiotics. We think they’re just fun to drink.

$4.25 per 12-ounce bottle or $24 per 64-ounce growler. Free delivery within Kea’s intown service area on orders over $55, or $5 for orders less than $55. Delivery available Tuesdays and Thursdays. Also available at Bennett’s Market & Deli, Grant Park Market, Chop Shop, Oakhurst Market, Kelly’s Market, Candler Park Market, Savi Provisions, Lucy’s Market, Alon’s Bakery & Market and Floral Park Market, as well as keabev.com.

Wine spritzers from Cool Cat

When we learned that the original flavor of Cool Cat wine spritzers was a combination of elderberry, mint and lime, we were in. To make that spritzer, the Florida-based company starts with a California pinot grigio and adds a bit of sugar, and elderflower, mint and lime flavors, plus carbonated water, to make a spritzer that’s reminiscent of a mojito. Enjoy it on its own, or follow the recipes on the website to make a summer sangria with strawberries and blueberries, or a margarita, with the addition of a little tequila. Three new flavors now accompany the original: berry, grapefruit and citrus. The slender cans, with their stylized cat logo, are fun. And, even though they have a bit higher alcohol content than hard seltzers, at 6.9 percent ABV, these spritzers are light enough to make for refreshing summer drinking.

$15.99 per four-pack of 12-ounce cans. Available at Dom Beijos, Ansley Wine Merchants, Barcelona VinoTeca, Pinkies Up Beer & Wine and drinkcoolcat.com.

