Stock Up: Three Georgia pottery studios you should visit

Credit: rinne allen

Credit: rinne allen

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Meet three Georgia potters creating handmade art to grace your dinner table.

Large everything bowl from R. Wood Studio

Rebecca Wood has nurtured countless young artists in her Athens studio. Drop by and you may see the artists, and perhaps Wood herself, creating, firing and glazing handmade dinnerware. Browse the display shelves of pottery and choose from the dozens of shapes and colors available, or place an order for a custom creation. We were partial to the 12-inch wide Everything Bowl, available in six colors including buttercup, summer sky and mysteria, but any of the pieces would make a fine statement on your dinner table.

$140. Available at R. Wood Studio, 450 Georgia Dr., Athens or online at rwoodstudio.com. Check website for studio hours.

ExploreMore must-buy food products

Credit: Cody Trautner

Credit: Cody Trautner

Pitchers from Hickory Flat Pottery

In 2012, Cody Trautner became the resident potter at Hickory Flat Pottery, located 12 miles north of Clarkesville. He’s still there, although now he’s the owner and spends his days creating functional pottery and experimenting with salt-fired pieces that capture the aesthetics of the North Georgia mountains. Visit the studio and see the shelves of mugs, tumblers, bowls, jars and other pieces in a range of glazes. If you’re lucky, Trautner will be sitting at the potter’s wheel or unloading a kiln of pieces ready to be glazed. We were taken by his sturdy pitchers with their perfectly proportioned handles and little thumb rests. Each holds 6 to 7 cups of liquid, perfect for holding iced beverages or serving as a vase. All pottery is dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe.

$75 per pitcher. Available at Hickory Flat Pottery, 13664 Highway 197, Clarkesville and online at hickoryflatpottery.com. Check website for studio hours.

Credit: handout

Credit: handout

Berry bowls from Mollie Jenkins Pottery

Mollie Jenkins opened her ceramics studio in Columbus in 2016. She hand throws each piece in her large collection that ranges from dinnerware to lamps to handmade tiles. Jenkins says her favorite pieces are her berry bowls, available in small, medium and large sizes and in four simple glazes including antique white and green shino. We love berry bowls, too, because they’re useful as colanders and make great containers for items that need a little air circulation. We’re also fans of her dog bowls inspired by her dog Rook, with the sweet paw print at the bottom of each bowl. All Jenkins’ pottery is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Items need at least 10 days for shipping.

Berry bowls are $66-$90, depending on size. Dog bowls are $56-$76. Available online at molliejenkinspottery.com for shipping and for pickup at Mollie Jenkins Pottery, 3506 2nd Ave., Columbus. Retail hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

At Home with chef Nick Melvin of Poco Loco
