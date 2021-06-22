Stock up: Three condiments to try this summer

Atlantans love condiments, as you can tell by local grocery store shelves filled with dozens of varieties of mustard and ketchup. Here are three more to try.
Dijon mustard with green peppercorns from Sweet Georgia Kitchen
Diane Peck of Sweet Georgia Grains in Tallapoosa started out making small-batch granola. However, it wasn’t long before she began offering several flavors of Dijon mustard, along with pimento cheese and even panna cotta, alongside her nine varieties of granola. The mustards, pimento cheese and panna cotta are sold under the name of Sweet Georgia Kitchen. You can find Peck at several local farmers markets, including the Saturday morning Peachtree Road market, where we purchased her bestseller, Dijon mustard with green peppercorns. It’s sharp, like a good mustard should be, with a bite from the peppercorns, but the most surprising thing was how thick it is. This is no soupy mustard you squirt out of a bottle; it’s a thick, hand-mixed mustard that would hold up a spoon. Spread it on sausages, and it will stay where you put it. Or mix it into deviled eggs, potato salad or your next vinaigrette. Peck recommends keeping it stored in the refrigerator. She also sells several other mustards, made with fruit-infused white balsamic vinegar, which are milder and sweeter than the green peppercorn.
$6 per 8-ounce jar, plus $1 for the jar, refundable when it is returned. Purchase at the Cotton Mill, Peachtree Road or Grant Park farmers markets. facebook.com/sweetgeorgiagrains
Bacon ketchup from Cheshire Smokehouse
Not satisfied with bacon on your hamburger? How about bacon in the ketchup on your hamburger, or in the ketchup on your French fries, or in the glaze on your meatloaf? Tempted yet? We discovered bacon ketchup on a trip to the beach. It’s made by Cheshire Pork in Goldsboro, North Carolina, purveyors of all things pig, many of them sold under the Cheshire Smokehouse label. They can ship you bone-in rib-eye chops, jalapeno bacon jam, 12-month aged artisan sliced ham (the next thing we’re trying), hot dogs and pretty much anything else pork-related, with the pork coming from their specially bred Cheshire white hogs. The ketchup is smoky and sweet, and is made with actual bacon. You can find Cheshire pork at Mitch’s Meat & Fish in Roswell, but, if you live in the Atlanta area, you can buy their other products only online.
$5.24 per 15-ounce bottle. Available at buypork.com.
Ballpark black pepper mustard from Mustard and Co.
We are big fans of classic, bright yellow ballpark mustard. The zingy taste is the reason it’s been around forever. But, we have been known to sprinkle that mustard with black pepper. Micah Mowrey, of Seattle-based Mustard and Co., obviously had the same idea when the company created its ballpark black pepper mustard. It’s one of a line of bold flavors, including garlic dill, honey curry and maple sage. All are handmade weekly, and many feature ingredients from other Northwestern companies, like sea salt from Jacobsen Salt Co. When available, you also can try mustard hot sauce, pickled mustard seeds, white truffle mustard and mustard-based black truffle marinade — all a testament to the versatility of mustard, and why you need to stock up on more than one.
$5 per 2.2-ounce jar, $7 per 7-ounce jar or 9-ounce squeeze bottle. Available from the Pantry at georgiasourdough.com and at mustardandco.com.
