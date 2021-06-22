Stock up: Three condiments to try this summer

Bacon ketchup from Cheshire Smokehouse

Not satisfied with bacon on your hamburger? How about bacon in the ketchup on your hamburger, or in the ketchup on your French fries, or in the glaze on your meatloaf? Tempted yet? We discovered bacon ketchup on a trip to the beach. It’s made by Cheshire Pork in Goldsboro, North Carolina, purveyors of all things pig, many of them sold under the Cheshire Smokehouse label. They can ship you bone-in rib-eye chops, jalapeno bacon jam, 12-month aged artisan sliced ham (the next thing we’re trying), hot dogs and pretty much anything else pork-related, with the pork coming from their specially bred Cheshire white hogs. The ketchup is smoky and sweet, and is made with actual bacon. You can find Cheshire pork at Mitch’s Meat & Fish in Roswell, but, if you live in the Atlanta area, you can buy their other products only online.

$5.24 per 15-ounce bottle. Available at buypork.com.

Ballpark black pepper mustard from Mustard and Co.

Ballpark black pepper mustard from Mustard and Co.

We are big fans of classic, bright yellow ballpark mustard. The zingy taste is the reason it’s been around forever. But, we have been known to sprinkle that mustard with black pepper. Micah Mowrey, of Seattle-based Mustard and Co., obviously had the same idea when the company created its ballpark black pepper mustard. It’s one of a line of bold flavors, including garlic dill, honey curry and maple sage. All are handmade weekly, and many feature ingredients from other Northwestern companies, like sea salt from Jacobsen Salt Co. When available, you also can try mustard hot sauce, pickled mustard seeds, white truffle mustard and mustard-based black truffle marinade — all a testament to the versatility of mustard, and why you need to stock up on more than one.

$5 per 2.2-ounce jar, $7 per 7-ounce jar or 9-ounce squeeze bottle. Available from the Pantry at georgiasourdough.com and at mustardandco.com.

