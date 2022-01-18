Stock Up: Expand your culinary horizons with these new flavors

Guava snacks from Orga Foods

Meital Atias founded Los Angeles-based Orga Foods to create nutritious snacks that are vegan, kosher, gluten-free, organic, and keto- and paleo diet-friendly. Her company produces a line of savory and sweet “super crisps,” in flavors like spicy barbecue and spirulina. But, what caught our eye were the guava snacks. We are huge fans of guava, and combining that tropical sweetness with walnuts, almonds and flaxseed was a genius move. These sweet, chewy squares are great on their own, but also nice when paired with cheese (we matched them with manchego). And, of course, if you want to go fancy, guava and cream cheese are a very traditional pairing. These snacks are high in fiber and protein, and deliciously filling.

$7 per 4-ounce package. Available at orga-foods.com.

Banana blossoms from Upton’s Naturals

Are you a fan of artichoke hearts? If so, you might enjoy the texture of banana blossoms, the flowering tip at the end of a bunch of bananas. Like an artichoke heart, the blossom is made up of tender, tightly packed layers. Upton’s Naturals lightly cooks the blossoms in a brine of lime juice and sea salt. The company suggests the texture is like seafood, and offers recipes for frying them, like fish fillets, in a traditional batter made with sparkling water, or cooked in an air fryer with a drier coating. You also can use them in soups or salads. You can just open the package and get started on your favorite recipe. We decided to fry ours, and served banana blossom tacos. They were quite the conversation piece. Upton’s Naturals has been offering meat alternatives — like seitan, jackfruit and, now, banana blossoms — for more than a decade, long before eating vegan was cool.

$3.99 per 7-ounce package. Available at Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, and at Amazon and veganessentials.com. uptonsnaturals.com.

