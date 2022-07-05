Stock Up: 3 ways to freshen up your breakfasts

Here are three delicious, locally made ways to change up your breakfast routine.
Cauliflower Bolognese sauce
Shakshuka is having a moment. In Israel, it’s breakfast food — a tomato-pepper sauce topped with eggs that makes a bright, spicy start to the day. If you’ve become a fan, you can make your own sauce, or you can save a lot of time and use the cauliflower Bolognese sauce from Stop Think Chew, a catering and prepared foods company run by Julia Kesler Imerman. She recently opened Daily Chew, where you can stop in and enjoy her shakshuka. After you eat it there, you’ll want to buy a jar or two of that sauce, to enjoy at home. Made with cauliflower and San Marzano tomatoes, and richly seasoned with onion, garlic, Calabrian chiles and herbs, this is something you won’t want to use just at breakfast.
$14 for shakshuka with two poached eggs and sourdough. $17 per 24-ounce jar of sauce. Available at the Grant Park and Peachtree Road farmers markets, or you can order online for delivery, or for pickup at Daily Chew, 2127 Liddell Drive, Atlanta. dailychewatl.com.
Blueberry banana waffles
Frozen waffles abound, but, if you’re eating paleo, vegan, grain-free or gluten-free, the choices narrow quite a bit. Sisters Michelle Seydel and Catherine Owens started Atlanta-based Squish Foods to provide healthy options for Owens’ baby James, who goes by the nickname of “Squish.” They created three varieties of gnocchi (broccoli, cauliflower and sweet potato), two varieties of tortillas (cauliflower and sweet potato) and three varieties of waffles, including chocolate chip. We’re fans of their blueberry banana waffles, made from blueberries, bananas, coconut and tapioca flours, maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon. They’re satisfying, and just sweet enough that we really didn’t need to add syrup. Keep the waffles frozen until you’re ready to serve them; we found we liked them best when heated in a 350-degree oven, but you can pop them into the toaster, if you prefer.
$11.99 per package of six 5-inch waffles. Available at the Peachtree Road and Grant Park farmers markets, Piedmont Park Green Market, Lucy’s Market, Nuts ‘n Berries in Decatur and Brookhaven, Garnish and Gather, and through online delivery services Market Wagon and Fresh Harvest. Order at squishfoods.com.
Doughnuts
Samantha Ward started Atlanta-based Orchid’s Baked Goods after realizing that it was healthier to enjoy sweet treats that were vegan, gluten-free and sweetened with low-glycemic coconut sugar, cane sugar or stevia. She began with cookies made with almond flour and stevia, and then began making doughnuts. When her son Micah was born, and turned out to be allergic to seven of the top eight food allergens, she created an allergen-free line of doughnuts called Micah’s Rules, so he and others like him can enjoy those sweet treats. Her 3-inch doughnuts come in flavors such as pecan maple, coconut and rum raisin, as well as the allergen-free pumpkin, chocolate chip and banana varieties. The doughnuts can be refrigerated for up to two weeks, or frozen for two months. Just warm them up when you’re ready. We admit that the coconut was our favorite.
$25 for six doughnuts. Available at orchidsbakedgoods.com.
