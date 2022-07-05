ajc logo
X

Stock Up: 3 ways to freshen up your breakfasts

Cauliflower Bolognese sauce from Stop Think Chew. Courtesy of Stop Think Chew

Combined ShapeCaption
Cauliflower Bolognese sauce from Stop Think Chew. Courtesy of Stop Think Chew

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
22 minutes ago

Here are three delicious, locally made ways to change up your breakfast routine.

Cauliflower Bolognese sauce

Shakshuka is having a moment. In Israel, it’s breakfast food — a tomato-pepper sauce topped with eggs that makes a bright, spicy start to the day. If you’ve become a fan, you can make your own sauce, or you can save a lot of time and use the cauliflower Bolognese sauce from Stop Think Chew, a catering and prepared foods company run by Julia Kesler Imerman. She recently opened Daily Chew, where you can stop in and enjoy her shakshuka. After you eat it there, you’ll want to buy a jar or two of that sauce, to enjoy at home. Made with cauliflower and San Marzano tomatoes, and richly seasoned with onion, garlic, Calabrian chiles and herbs, this is something you won’t want to use just at breakfast.

$14 for shakshuka with two poached eggs and sourdough. $17 per 24-ounce jar of sauce. Available at the Grant Park and Peachtree Road farmers markets, or you can order online for delivery, or for pickup at Daily Chew, 2127 Liddell Drive, Atlanta. dailychewatl.com.

ExploreMust-buy food and cooking products
Combined ShapeCaption
Blueberry banana waffles from Squish Foods. Courtesy of Natalia Wrobel Katz/NWK Creative

Credit: Natalia Wrobel Katz/NWK Creative

Blueberry banana waffles from Squish Foods. Courtesy of Natalia Wrobel Katz/NWK Creative

Credit: Natalia Wrobel Katz/NWK Creative

Combined ShapeCaption
Blueberry banana waffles from Squish Foods. Courtesy of Natalia Wrobel Katz/NWK Creative

Credit: Natalia Wrobel Katz/NWK Creative

Credit: Natalia Wrobel Katz/NWK Creative

Blueberry banana waffles

Frozen waffles abound, but, if you’re eating paleo, vegan, grain-free or gluten-free, the choices narrow quite a bit. Sisters Michelle Seydel and Catherine Owens started Atlanta-based Squish Foods to provide healthy options for Owens’ baby James, who goes by the nickname of “Squish.” They created three varieties of gnocchi (broccoli, cauliflower and sweet potato), two varieties of tortillas (cauliflower and sweet potato) and three varieties of waffles, including chocolate chip. We’re fans of their blueberry banana waffles, made from blueberries, bananas, coconut and tapioca flours, maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon. They’re satisfying, and just sweet enough that we really didn’t need to add syrup. Keep the waffles frozen until you’re ready to serve them; we found we liked them best when heated in a 350-degree oven, but you can pop them into the toaster, if you prefer.

$11.99 per package of six 5-inch waffles. Available at the Peachtree Road and Grant Park farmers markets, Piedmont Park Green Market, Lucy’s Market, Nuts ‘n Berries in Decatur and Brookhaven, Garnish and Gather, and through online delivery services Market Wagon and Fresh Harvest. Order at squishfoods.com.

ExploreMade in Georgia food products
Combined ShapeCaption
Doughnuts from Orchid’s Baked Goods. Courtesy of Campbell Washington Photography

Credit: Campbell Washington Photography

Doughnuts from Orchid’s Baked Goods. Courtesy of Campbell Washington Photography

Credit: Campbell Washington Photography

Combined ShapeCaption
Doughnuts from Orchid’s Baked Goods. Courtesy of Campbell Washington Photography

Credit: Campbell Washington Photography

Credit: Campbell Washington Photography

Doughnuts

Samantha Ward started Atlanta-based Orchid’s Baked Goods after realizing that it was healthier to enjoy sweet treats that were vegan, gluten-free and sweetened with low-glycemic coconut sugar, cane sugar or stevia. She began with cookies made with almond flour and stevia, and then began making doughnuts. When her son Micah was born, and turned out to be allergic to seven of the top eight food allergens, she created an allergen-free line of doughnuts called Micah’s Rules, so he and others like him can enjoy those sweet treats. Her 3-inch doughnuts come in flavors such as pecan maple, coconut and rum raisin, as well as the allergen-free pumpkin, chocolate chip and banana varieties. The doughnuts can be refrigerated for up to two weeks, or frozen for two months. Just warm them up when you’re ready. We admit that the coconut was our favorite.

$25 for six doughnuts. Available at orchidsbakedgoods.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump confidantes 2h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
5h ago
Braves top Cardinals in rain-soaked Fourth of July night
13h ago
Georgia Tech star Demaryius Thomas suffered from CTE at time of death
1h ago
Georgia Tech star Demaryius Thomas suffered from CTE at time of death
1h ago
Film to focus on Georgia Tech, fight against segregation at 1956 Sugar Bowl
2h ago
The Latest
Made in Georgia: Growing and selling peaches is a family tradition
6h ago
RECIPES: Celebrate Fourth of July with colorful plant-based menu
RECIPE: Make The Po’Boy Shop’s Cajun Meat Pies
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top